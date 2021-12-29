Arkansas Baptist requiring students, employees to submit proof of covid vaccination or exemption request

Students and employees at Arkansas Baptist College must get vaccinated against covid-19 for the upcoming spring semester or request an exemption.

The historically Black college’s spring classes begin Wednesday, several days earlier than some other colleges in the state.

Students living at the Little Rock campus have been told to have at least their first dose of the covid-19 vaccine by Sunday.

Proof of completing the two-dose series or the one-dose version of the vaccine must be submitted by students – whether living on or off campus – and employees by Feb. 10.

The policy, announced on the university’s Facebook page on Dec. 9, also applies to students attending the college’s location at New Life Church in Conway.

Those who receive an exemption because of medical or religious reasons will be required to test weekly for covid-19 and pay for the testing.

The college enrolled about 414 students this past fall semester, according to state data.

No one was available Wednesday from the college to speak about the vaccine requirement.

In the fall 2021 semester, the college required face coverings for all on campus and three feet of physical distancing in classrooms, Jeff Sellers, the college’s vice president of institutional advancement, said in September.

Sellers said then that the college had formed a committee meeting every other week to discuss covid-19.

In September, Sellers said the college had taken precautions without putting in place a vaccine mandate, which he called a “political hot button.”

A state law prohibits state entities, including state universities, from putting in place a vaccine mandate.

Philander Smith College, another private historically Black college, in fall 2021 required students and employees to be vaccinated against covid-19 or get tested weekly.

Sellers said in September that Arkansas Baptist College was encouraging vaccination and hoped to see an increase in its rate of vaccination.

The state Division of Higher Education on Nov. 17 provided colleges with updated data on student and employee vaccination rates. The fully vaccinated rate for students at Arkansas Baptist College was 28%. For employees, the rate was 56%.

The state calculations only factor in vaccine doses given in Arkansas, so the rates are lower than if all doses taken outside the state were counted.

A covid-19 vaccination clinic on the Arkansas Baptist College campus is scheduled for Jan. 11, according to the school’s website.



