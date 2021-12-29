Arkansas covid cases jump by 3,743; increase is 3rd largest of pandemic

In a further sign of the coronavirus' rapid spread in Arkansas, the state's count of cases rose Wednesday by 3,743, the third-highest one day spike since the start of the pandemic.

Already at its highest level since Oct. 7, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by 15, to 585.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 16, to 9,113.

"New cases are reported at 3,743 but with home testing, the number of new cases is higher," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

He said the increase in hospitalized patients was "the truest indicator of severity of our cases."

"My goal is to get through January without overwhelming our hospitals," Hutchinson said.

"To do this we need to increase vaccinations."

The increase in cases on Wednesday was the largest since Jan. 5, during last winter's surge, when the count rose by 4,107.

The only other increase as large was a spike of 4,304 cases Jan. 1, which remains the largest one-day jump so far since the state's first case was identified in March 2020.

Wednesday's increase followed a spike of 2,414 cases on Tuesday, which at the time was the biggest one-day rise in more than three months.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Wednesday to 1,660, its highest level since the week ending Sept. 14.

With new cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 2,897, to 14,613, the highest total since Sept. 20.

After dipping a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose Wednesday by five, to 110.

The number who were in intensive care, which rose a day earlier, fell Wednesday by six, to 188.

Despite the rapid increase in cases, which health officials have attributed to the fast-spreading omicron variant, the number of people hospitalized remained well below the levels it reached last winter and during the summer surge fueled by the delta variant.

During the summer, for instance, the number hospitalized peaked at an all-time high of 1,459 on Aug. 16.