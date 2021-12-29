Arkansas Department of Corrections to expand its in-person visitation guidelines

The Arkansas Department of Corrections will expand its in-person visitation guidelines to allow visitors younger than 18 years of age and visitors who aren’t immediate family members, according to a news release on Wednesday.

The new rules go into effect on Saturday.

In-person visits will continue to be made by pre-approved individuals only, according to the release.

People who wish to visit inmates should review the rules at: https://bit.ly/3EDH1Th.

Appointment requests can be made online at https://telegov.egov.com/docrequest.

All requests are pending review and approval by the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Also, the Arkansas Parole Board will resume allowing supporters to join inmates, in-person, at their parole hearing, according to the release. Supporters must be at least 14 years old and on the inmate’s approved visitation list. Supporters must be selected and identified by the inmate prior to hearing and meet facility entrance requirements.

The Department of Corrections changed its visitation policy last year because of the covid-19 pandemic.