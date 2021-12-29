Arkansas-Florida series changed to Thursday start

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ 2022 baseball series at Florida has been changed to start on a Thursday.

The three-game series is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on April 7 at Florida Ballpark in Gainesville, Fla. The Razorbacks and Gators are also scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. on April 8 and at 2 p.m. on April 9.

All start times are Central and subject to change.

TV plans have not been announced for the 2022 season, but the Thursday start suggests the first game of the series will likely be featured on a national TV broadcast. Florida and Arkansas are two of the SEC’s most high-profile teams and combined will feature six of the top 18 college prospects for next year’s MLB Draft, according to Baseball America’s prospect rankings.

The Razorbacks and Gators are playing for the second consecutive season. Arkansas swept Florida at Baum-Walker Stadium earlier this year to clinch the SEC regular-season championship.

The 2022 games will be the Razorbacks’ first at the 7,000-seat Florida Ballpark, which debuted for the 2021 season.

The Florida series is one of three SEC series scheduled to begin on a Thursday for Arkansas. The Razorbacks are also scheduled to open a three-game home series against LSU on Thursday, April 16, and a three-game series at Alabama on May 19.

The LSU series will be played Easter Weekend and the Alabama series will be played on the final weekend of the regular season. Arkansas is also scheduled to open a four-game home nonconference series against Illinois-Chicago on Thursday, March 10.

All of the Razorbacks’ other three-game series are scheduled to begin on a Friday.



