Foreman, 1908: "Fishing near Foreman Ark" is the message but there's no explanation why such a large fishing party, with at least two wagons, was on the muddy road. The largest body of water would have been the Red River about 10 miles south of the small town in Little River County. Today, the city's website says, "If you are looking for a great fishing destination ..."

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203