Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

PODCAST: What is going wrong for Razorbacks?

by Bob Holt, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | December 29, 2021 at 11:46 p.m.



On this edition of the Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, Matt Jones, Bob Holt and Scottie Bordelon take a look at Arkansas' 81-68 loss to Mississippi State in the SEC opener. 

This episode also includes discussion about the Razorbacks' recent games against Hofstra and Elon. 

The Basketball Podcast of Mid-America publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT