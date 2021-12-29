Capitol & Scott: Omicron in Arkansas

Just in time for the holidays, covid-19 is back with a vengeance. Dr. Robert Hopkins of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences discusses what omicron means for the state and how people can best protect themselves against the highly-contagious variant.

[Let us know what topics you would like to hear about in future episodes » arkansasonline.com/capitol-and-scott]

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing below? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]







