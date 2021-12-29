CDC lowers its estimate of omicron's prevalence





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that the omicron variant now accounts for roughly 59% of all covid cases in the United States, a significant decrease from the agency's previous estimate. The update shows how hard it is to track the fast-spreading variant in real time and how poorly the agency has communicated its uncertainty, experts said.





Last week, the CDC said omicron accounted for approximately 73% of variants circulating in the United States in the week ending Dec. 18. But in its revision, the agency said the variant accounted for about 23% of cases that week.

In other words, delta, which has dominated U.S. infections since the summer, still reigned in the United States that week. That could mean that a significant number of current covid hospitalizations were driven by infections from delta, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, suggested on Twitter. Hospitalizations typically lag several weeks behind initial infections.

Experts said they were not surprised by the revision, given that the CDC's estimates are rough guesses, with a wide range of possible values known as "confidence intervals." Cases of omicron can be confirmed only by genetic sequencing, which is performed on just a portion of samples across the country.





And omicron is still spreading extremely quickly. Between omicron and delta, the seven-day average of U.S. cases topped a record 267,000 on Tuesday, according to a New York Times database. The previous record was set Jan. 11, when the seven-day average was 251,232.

Omicron, first identified late last month in southern Africa, has sent infections soaring to levels not seen since last winter, bringing the total number of U.S. coronavirus cases since the pandemic began to more than 63 million, with more than 816,000 deaths.

But experts said the CDC did a poor job communicating the uncertainty of its omicron estimates. The agency has suffered a series of black eyes during the pandemic, including sending out botched tests early on and shifting guidance on masking. On Monday, when it halved the recommended isolation period to five days for those who test positive but show no symptoms, critics objected that there was no requirement to test before returning to work.

David O'Connor, a virus expert at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said, "The 73% got a lot more attention than the confidence intervals, and I think this is one example among many where scientists are trying to project an air of confidence about what's going to happen."

O'Connor said he initially thought the 73% estimate "seemed high." The agency came up with the estimate based on a "relatively small number of sequences," he added.

"It's like playing 'Name that Tune' and trying to say, based on just the first note, if the song is 'Ice Ice Baby' by Vanilla Ice or 'Under Pressure,'" O'Connor said. "Without more data, it can be really hard to know which one it's going to be."

The new estimate of 59% is also a rough calculation, experts said, and will most likely be revised in the coming weeks.

"I just want people to be very aware that that is an estimate; that's not actually from sequence-confirmed cases," said Nathan Grubaugh, a public health researcher at the Yale School of Public Health. "With omicron in particular, it's been very difficult to have any sort of projections, because things are changing just so, so rapidly."

Grubaugh, who is tracking probable omicron samples in Connecticut, said the variant makes up more than 80% of cases there, though he also notes that the country is heterogenous and the variant probably has different prevalence in different places.

"I don't know how the CDC built their algorithm, but human beings made these programs, and humans are fallible," said Massimo Caputi, a molecular virus expert at the Florida Atlantic University School of Medicine. "At the end of the day, you can predict as much as you want, but you need to look at the numbers you have in your hand."

O'Connor, who is tracking omicron in Wisconsin, said the variant made up half the cases on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus in just three days. "If I was making a betting prediction, it wasn't so much that the number 73% was wrong, but the timing to get there was wrong," he said.

These predictions are likely to become more accurate over time as more data on omicron is collected.

More precise numbers will be needed to smartly distribute covid treatments, experts said. One of the great challenges of omicron is the variant's ability to thwart two of the three monoclonal antibody treatments, which can prevent serious illness. As such, some hospitals have begun scaling back these treatments; administrators at NewYork-Presbyterian, NYU Langone and Mount Sinai all said they would stop giving patients the two treatments that are ineffective against omicron. But the drugs could still help people infected with delta.

"If you still have those delta cases, discontinuing monoclonals means all those people who would have benefited from them won't be receiving them at all," O'Connor said.

O'Connor said scientists and health care providers need to do a better job of communicating the uncertainty in the predications they share with the public. "Having the humility to acknowledge that there's a lot that no one knows and is unknowable right now is going to be really important."

NEW GUIDELINES

U.S. health officials' decision to shorten the recommended isolation and quarantine period from 10 days to five is drawing criticism from some medical experts.

Many businesses Tuesday applauded the new guidance, but the president of the nation's largest nursing union predicted that it would increase the spread of the virus.

"It's only going to lead to more illness, more cases," Jean Ross, president of National Nurses United, said during an appearance on CNN.

To the dismay of some authorities, the new guidelines allow people to leave isolation without getting tested to see if they are still infectious.

The guidance has raised questions about how it was crafted and why it was changed now, in the middle of another wintertime spike in cases, this one driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant.

Monday's action by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut in half the recommended isolation time for Americans who are infected with the coronavirus but have no symptoms. The CDC similarly shortened the amount of time people who have come into close contact with an infected person need to quarantine.

The CDC has been under pressure from the public and the private sector, including the airline industry, to shorten the isolation time and reduce the risk of severe staffing shortages amid the omicron surge. Thousands of flights have been canceled over the past few days in a mess blamed on omicron.

"Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact, many are going to be asymptomatic," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday. "We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science."

CDC officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the virus are most infectious in the first few days.

Louis Mansky, director of the Institute for Molecular Virology at the University of Minnesota, agreed there is a scientific basis to the CDC's recommendations.

"When somebody gets infected, when are they most likely to transmit the virus to another person?" he said. "It's usually in the earlier course of the illness, which is typically a day or two before they actually develop symptoms and then a couple of days to three days after that."

Research, including a study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine in August, backs that up, though medical experts cautioned that nearly all the data predates omicron.

The CDC released a report Tuesday on a cluster of six omicron cases in a Nebraska household and found the median incubation period -- the time between exposure and the appearance of symptoms -- was about three days, versus the five days or more documented earlier in the pandemic. The six people also experienced relatively mild illness.

But other experts questioned why the CDC guidelines allow people to leave isolation without testing.

"It's frankly reckless to proceed like this," said Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute. "Using a rapid test or some type of test to validate that the person isn't infectious is vital."

"There's no evidence, no data to support this," he said.

Mansky said the CDC probably didn't include exit testing in its guidelines for logistical reasons: There is a run on covid-19 rapid tests amid the spike in cases and the busy holiday travel season. In many places, at-home tests are difficult or impossible to find.

The CDC is "driven by the science, but they also have to be cognizant of the fact of, you know, what are they going to tell the public that they'll do," Mansky said. "That would undermine CDC if they had guidance that everybody was ignoring."

GLOBAL SPREAD

Omicron is blazing around the world with such speed that even the leader of Israel, one of the most highly vaccinated countries, warned Tuesday that it cannot be stopped.

"We can't prevent it," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, in blunt comments that reflected a growing consensus in nations where omicron is circulating: The virus is moving too fast to catch.

That daunting notion -- backed by data from nations where omicron is spreading rapidly only a month after it was first detected -- is tempered by early evidence that the variant causes milder symptoms, with vaccinations and boosters helping prevent serious illness and death.

Experts worldwide have expressed concern that the sheer number of people likely infected could create a flood of patients, overwhelming already stressed health care systems. But that concern is running up against those who argue that it is time to accept that the virus is endemic and that countries should move away from lockdowns and toward more relaxed rules, including shorter quarantines.

John Bell, a professor of medicine at Oxford University and an adviser to the British government, said omicron is "not the same disease we were seeing a year ago."

"The horrific scenes that we saw a year ago of intensive-care units being full, lots of people dying prematurely, that is now history, in my view, and I think we should be reassured that that's likely to continue," he told the BBC on Tuesday.

Britain appears to be a few weeks ahead of most other nations in confronting the first wave of omicron infection and, for the moment, has decided that the evidence does not warrant new restrictions.

While the latest figures in Britain are incomplete because of the Christmas holiday, data published Monday indicated that more than 300,000 new cases had been recorded between Saturday and Monday.

But Chris Hopson, head of NHS Providers, the membership organization for England's health staff, said that while hospitalizations across Britain had risen, it was not a precipitous jump.

"What's very interesting is how many are talking about number of asymptomatic patients being admitted to hospital for other reasons and then testing positive for covid," he said of conversations with heads of hospitals, in a series of posts on Twitter. "Some are describing this as 'incidental covid.'"

Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious-disease expert at the University of East Anglia, said the approach to the current rise is complicated.

"If health services are likely to come under such pressure that they could collapse then implementing control measures now would be the right thing to do," he wrote in a post on Twitter. "But tighter control measures carry a real risk, and not just to mental health, the economy, etc."

Forcing a change in behavior would not prevent infections, just delay them, he said. So further restrictions now would reduce the peak of a surge in cases and could ease short-term pressure on health services but also extend the wave, he said.

"So is it better to reduce the peak now but with the risk that because of waning vaccine immunity overall more people may suffer severe disease in the long term?" he asked. "That is what makes this decision so difficult. There is no easy answer."

Information for this article was contributed by Sabrina Imbler, Emily Anthes, Marc Santora and Megan Specia of The New York Times; by the Washington Post; and by Zeke Miller, Kathleen Foody, Laura Ungar, Colleen Barry, Paul Wiseman, Tali Arbel and Mike Stobbe of The Associated Press.









