OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Champagne shortage leads to bubbly alternatives





Last week I gave you some of my favorite Champagne recommendations for New Year's Eve. Considering that we're now suffering from a Champagne shortage, here are a few worthwhile sparklers from elsewhere around the world.

Casas del Mar Brut Blanc de Blancs Cava ($16)

Cava, Spain's native domestic sparkling wine, has long been the place to look for high-value bottles that deliver on quality and price point, and Casas del Mar has been a favorite for quite a while. Look for lovely aromas of seashells, wildflowers and fresh rolls. Pair this with heavier apps like guacamole, deviled eggs and fried chicken. (Popeyes counts as an appetizer on Near Year's Eve, obviously.)

Scarpetta Timido Vino Spumante Brut Rosé ($16)

Prosecco may be the name of the game when it comes to Italian sparkling wine, but I think this low-key (high-key?) is a better deal. Perky notes of strawberry and cream, lavender, and a stony minerality shine through here. Made entirely from pinot noir, this is one of the rare sub-$20 bottles that punches far above its weight.

Contratto Metodo Classico Brut Millesimato ($27)

Another Italian sparkler, this blend of pinot noir and chardonnay is made exclusively from handpicked grapes from the country's Alta Langa region. This really delivers on the elegance and refinement that you sometimes want from a fine sparkling wine. I love it for its bright, citrusy aroma (think lemon pith, yuzu and tangerine blossom), as well as its tight, laser-like intensity on the palate. Pair it with oysters, expensive Parmigiano-Reggiano and the best butter you can find.

Roederer Estate Brut ($30)

If there's a sparkling wine with a better dollar-to-quality ratio in California, I haven't found it. Located in northern California's Anderson Valley (a few hours north of Sonoma), Roederer Estate is another winery operated by a French Champagne house. This one, Champagne Louis Roederer, makes a little wine called Cristal. Coming in at just 9% the cost of its big brother, the Roederer Estate Brut is where I go when it comes to those inevitable weeknights that demand a popping cork. Keep an eye out for their sparkling rosé, another stunner.

Schramsberg Vineyards Brut Blanc de Noirs ($50)

This is a white wine from red grapes, pinot noir to be exact. Without its signature red skin, we're left with a wine that's as spellbinding and dazzling as a disco ball. Marzipan and apricots twirl with almonds and a soft macadamia nuttiness in the glass. Napa Valley-based Schramsberg Vineyards was the first winery to make an American blanc de noir, and it's easy to see why it's still one of the best.

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com



