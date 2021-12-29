Jacksonville man faces arson charge

A Jacksonville man was charged with arson Monday after police say he set his house on fire after an argument, according to an arrest report.

Jacksonville police arrived at a house on Roosevelt Road in Jacksonville just before 8 p.m. Monday and saw smoke coming from the home. They spoke with a person who told them Jordan Allen, 32, had started the fire.

The person said they had an argument with Allen, after which he got gasoline and paper towels from his truck and went back inside.

Police arrested Allen at a nearby house.

Deputies arrest man in shooting

Pulaski County deputies arrested a man Tuesday who is charged in a shooting, according to an arrest report.

Deputies spoke with Timothy Boehm, 49, of Little Rock at his home on Iron Horse Road around 8:30 Tuesday morning. Boehm told police he did fire a shot, but denied that he was shooting at the victim.

Boehm is charged with first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a certain person.