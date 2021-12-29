Dollar General looking to build $140 million distribution center in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK -- Dollar General has set its sights on land in North Little Rock to be the site of a new distribution facility.

The plan, which had been kept quiet until Monday night's North Little Rock City Council meeting, would see the company invest up to $140 million in building the facility, while the city would grant a tax abatement to the retail giant.

Dollar General is eyeing land on North Little Rock's east side close to Amazon's fulfillment center off U.S. 70. If approved by the City Council, the company would get an abatement on 65% of the taxes it would owe the city.

The City Council approved a resolution Monday night kicking off the public process to finalize the agreement. There will be a public hearing on the proposal and then a council vote Jan. 10.

Robert Birch, the city's director of development, said the agreement between the city and Dollar General is almost ready.

"It brings a lot to our citizens, giving them the opportunity for good jobs," Birch said.

The land Dollar General wants is an empty field east of Galloway on U.S. 70.

The company plans to hire at least 368 workers for the new facility, but that number could double, Birch said.

"They always go low numbers because that gives them the room to grow," Birch said. "I would expect them in three years to be closer to [600] to 800."

The facility is to have refrigerated space for produce as the chain looks to expand into fresh food.

Last year, Amazon announced that a site off U.S. 70 will house its new fulfillment center. It's on the city's eastern boundary, which Mayor Terry Hartwick said will become an attractive location for other businesses to expand.

Hartwick had hinted at the potential of a company moving in near the Amazon center, but the plans remained a mystery until Monday night when Michele Allgood, an attorney representing Dollar General, announced it was the company seeking the tax abatement.