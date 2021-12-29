Fayetteville panel OKs list of sidewalk projects

FAYETTEVILLE -- City crews have more money than usual to build sidewalks next year but only so many worker hours available, City Council members heard Tuesday.

The council's Transportation Committee, made up of three members, reviewed the proposed list of sidewalks to take on next year. The committee reviews the list every year before the city's transportation work crews set their schedule for the year. The full council will consider the list at a future meeting.

The overall city budget that council members approved for next year includes an extra $1 million to put toward sidewalk construction. Usually the city spends about $500,000 annually.

The list of sidewalk projects proposed for next year adds up to more than 8,000 linear feet with an estimated cost of more than $1.4 million. Estimated construction time on all the projects is 385 days.

City crews at a maximum could take on about 250 days worth of sidewalk work in a year, said Terry Gulley, assistant public works director for operations.

"We're not going to get, probably, all of this done," he said. "But we try to get it so if things come up we've got some approved projects we can move around to."

The city has a list of requests from residents that would take more than 20 years to build. Since 2018, the city has used an objective scoring system to prioritize projects. Factors include distance from schools, proximity to goods and services, nearby population density and gaps along sidewalk routes. The higher the score, the higher the project goes on the list.

The largest project on next year's list is the west side of Leverett Avenue from Sycamore to Hazel streets. The project, at 1,600 feet in length, also has the highest anticipated cost at nearly $441,000. Gulley said administrators are going to look at hiring an outside contractor to take on that project so city crews can free up time to work on other projects.

The next largest project is the west side of Lewis Avenue from Deane Street to Wedington Drive, with 1,370 linear feet. The city wants to fill in gaps in sidewalks from the soccer complex and athletic facilities near Asbell Elementary south to nearby neighborhoods. Estimated cost is more than $187,170.

The city also plans to connect 950 linear feet of sidewalks on the west side of Happy Hollow Road from Acacia Crossing to Fourth Street. Public Works Director Chris Brown said the city has been talking with residents in the area about details such as crossing locations and ramps along the sidewalk.

Council Member Sonia Gutiérrez Harvey, who represents that part of town, said residents there have gotten organized about contacting the city and pedestrian connections are needed.

"We have a lot of little missing pieces, but this is a really good start," she said.

Portions on both sides of Dickson Street between Arkansas and College avenues will have deteriorated areas repaired. Parts of Dickson itself are in dire need of resurfacing, so the street will get sections redone next year as well, Gulley said.

Also downtown, both sides of Spring Street from West to Church avenues will get improved ramps to go with new lighting to make the street more pedestrian friendly, Gulley said. A portion of the south side of Mountain Street from West to School avenues, north of the Fayetteville Public Library, has deteriorated and will get a new brick border and sidewalk, he said.

Malachi Hamilton of Fayetteville walks south along the west side of Lewis Ave. Tuesday Dec. 28, 2021 on a stretch of the street with no sidewalk. Hamilton lives in the area and often walks along the street. Visit nwaonline.com/2112129Daily/ (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)



More News

New sidewalks

Fayetteville is proposing to build the following list of sidewalks next year. Linear feet and estimated cost is included below:

• West side of Happy Hollow Road from Acacia Crossing to Fourth Street — 950 feet, $165,533

• West side of Hollywood Avenue from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Parnell Drive — 380 feet, $112,710

• Both sides of Dickson Street from Arkansas to College avenues — 250 feet, $63,853

• West side of Leverett Avenue from Sycamore to Hazel streets — 1,600 feet, $440,907

• West side of Lewis Avenue from Deane Street to Wedington Drive — 1,370 feet, $187,170

• South side of Mountain Street from West to School avenues — 300 feet, $31,660

• Both sides of Spring Street from West to Church avenues — 350 feet, $60,915

• East side of College Avenue at Sunbridge Drive — 100 feet, $23,268

• West side of Old Missouri Road from Frazier Terrace to Stearns Street — 650 feet, $127,431

• West side of Salem Road from Clearwood Drive to Mount Comfort Road — 500 feet, $96,659

• Both sides of Vanike Drive at Deane Solomon Road — 120 feet, $9,468

• Various ramps, maintenance and repairs as needed — 1,500 feet, $130,193

Total: 8,070 feet, $1,449,767

An interactive map of proposed sidewalks is available at:

https://bit.ly/faysidewalksmap

Source: Fayetteville