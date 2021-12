The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Pulaski County, southern Faulkner County, central Garland County, northern Lonoke County, Saline County, and north central Hot Spring County until 12:25 p.m.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen, and an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible in the warned areas, according to the weather service.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin, forecasters say.