Follow live: Razorbacks open SEC play at Mississippi State

2:30, 1H - Mississippi State 29, Arkansas 24

Arkansas took a 20-17 lead after a Chris Lykes and-1 driving to the rim, but the Bulldogs have responded with a 12-4 run to grab their largest lead of the game.

Jaxson Robinson hit another three, assisted by Jaylin Williams, and leads the Razorbacks with six points. Au'Diese Toney has five points.

Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith has 8 points, 2 rebounds and 4 steals so far. Six of his eight points have come at the line, though.

7:23, 1H - Arkansas 17, Mississippi State 17

Turnovers plagued the Razorbacks a bit during that last stretch of play. Arkansas turned the ball over four times in a span of 4:49 and allowed Mississippi State to go on a 7-0 run and go ahead 17-15.

Jaylin Williams, though, caught an entry feed off the right block, faced up his matchup then dropped in a short jumper. Would like to see more of that from him. Arkansas needs some scoring punch from him.

The teams are a combined 11 of 36 (30.6%) from the floor to this point.

11:44, 1H - Arkansas 15, Mississippi State 10

The Razorbacks continue to shoot the ball well from deep early on. They are now 3 of 5 as a team after a left-wing hit by Au'Diese Toney assisted by Jaxson Robinson.

Toney has five points. He was just whistled for an offensive foul on a 2-on-1 opportunity for the Razorbacks.

Great sequences from Davonte Davis earlier. He drove the lane with purpose and got a pair of runners to fall.

Davis has 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal so far.

Mississippi State is 3 of 11 from the floor.

15:38, 1H - Arkansas 6, Mississippi State 4

The Bulldogs got on the board first with a left-wing three, but the Razorbacks responded nicely.

After a shot clock violation and turnover by Chris Lykes on its first two possessions, Arkansas got a pair of threes from Trey Wade and Jaxson Robinson to carry a lead into the first media timeout. Robinson is now 7 of his last 11 from deep.

Mississippi State will be at the line when play resumes. Au'Diese Toney committed a foul around the rim.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Chris Lykes, Davonte Davis, Jaxson Robinson, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams.

This is the Razorbacks’ first game since Dec. 21 against Elon. Arkansas defeated the Phoenix 81-55 behind 21 points from Lykes, 15 from JD Notae and Kamani Johnson, and 14 from Jaxson Robinson.

Arkansas is 7-22 all-time in Starkville, Miss., and 6-20 in Humphrey Coliseum. The Razorbacks fell 77-70 to the Bulldogs in their last trip to Starkville in January 2020.

A key to the game could be the rebounding battle. Mississippi State ranks 20th nationally in offensive rebound rate (35.7%), per KenPom data, and Arkansas is No. 3 in the country in offensive rebound rate against (19.4%).

The Razorbacks will be without Notae and freshman guard Chance Moore due to illness, and Johnson has been suspended from the team indefinitely, Eric Musselman announced prior to tipoff.

Mississippi State’s starters: Iverson Molinar (6-3), DJ Jeffries (6-7), Garrison Brooks (6-9), Shakeel Moore (6-1) and Derek Fountain (6-9).

The Bulldogs enter tonight’s game 9-3 overall with losses to Louisville, Minnesota and Colorado State. Their best win is over Richmond, which is ranked 59th, according to KenPom.

Molinar is coming off a 22-point game against Winthrop on Dec. 21. He has a pair of 20-plus point games this season and is shooting 90.9% at the free throw line.

Molinar has assisted on 28.1% of the Bulldogs’ scores when in the lineup, according to KenPom, and has a turnover rate of just 9.9%. He has not turned the ball over more than two times in a game this season.

Jeffries, a Memphis transfer, added 19 points against Winthrop and Brooks pitched in 15 to follow up an 18-point performance against Furman.