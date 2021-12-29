Gunman kills 5 people in rampage

A gunman who went on a deadly shooting rampage through several business districts in and around Denver was targeting at least some of his victims, authorities said Tuesday.

The suspect in Monday's shootings killed five people, including one who succumbed to her injuries Tuesday, police said.

The gunman also died after exchanging gunfire with officers in a shopping area in the Denver suburb of Lakewood on Monday night. Police identified him Tuesday as Lyndon James McCleod, 47.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1229denver/]





Two other people were wounded, including an officer, as police pursued the suspect.

Matt Clark, commander of the Denver Police Department's Major Crimes Division, said at a news conference that McCleod had been on the radar of law enforcement and that he knew some of his victims. Authorities did not say what authorities had investigated McCleod for in the past, but noted that no charges were filed.

"We need to dig in and find out what the motive was behind this," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said earlier.

The shootings started shortly after 5 p.m. in central Denver along Broadway, a busy street lined with shops, bars and restaurants, where two women were killed and a man was injured, Pazen said. On Tuesday, candles and flowers had been placed in the doorway of a nearby tattoo shop.

A short time later, a man was fatally shot in another location, Pazen said. Gunshots were also fired along another busy street near Denver Health hospital, but no one was injured there.

Later, Denver police chased the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shootings and exchanged gunfire with the person inside, but the driver was able to get away after "disabling" the police car, Pazen said. The driver then fled into Lakewood.

Just before 6 p.m., the Lakewood Police Department received a report of shots fired at a business in the city, said John Romero, a spokesman for that department.

A gunshot victim was later found and pronounced dead at the scene.

When officers found the car suspected of being involved in the Belmar shopping area, the driver opened fire and officers shot back. The gunman ran away and is believed to have threatened someone in a business with a gun before going into a Hyatt hotel and shooting a clerk, who was taken to the hospital, Romero said. That person's condition was not known.

The gunman also shot and wounded a Lakewood police officer after leaving the hotel, Romero said. Police and the gunman then exchanged gunfire, and the gunman died. It was not immediately clear if police officers had shot him.

The wounded officer underwent surgery Monday night, and his condition was not immediately known.

"This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening," Pazen said.

Family members Tuesday identified one of the victims as Alicia Cardenas, 44, who was killed in the initial shooting.

Alfredo Cardenas told KMGH-TV that Alicia Cardenas, his only daughter, owned her first tattoo shop when she was 19 and had worked at the Broadway location in Denver for 15 to 20 years.

"Very gregarious, very friendly, but she was a very determined person," he said. "She knew where she was going."

Alicia Cardenas is survived by her 12-year-old, Alfredo Cardenas said.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

Information for this article was contributed by David Zalubowski of The Associated Press.