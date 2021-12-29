Highway crashes kill 2 people in state

Two people died in single-vehicle crashes on Arkansas roads Saturday and Sunday, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

Alice Ervin, 71, of Memphis, was killed around 3:45 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 62 in Fulton County when her 2009 Toyota Scion left the road and hit a tree.

Troopers judged conditions at the time of the crash to be clear and dry, the report states.

Jerry Cossey, 72, of Rector, died in a fiery crash around 12:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 49 near the intersection with Arkansas 90 in rural Clay County.

Cossey's 1988 Dodge Ram pickup left the road while he was taking a curve, crossing Arkansas 90 and hitting a concrete culvert. The impact flipped the vehicle onto its passenger side and caused the truck to catch fire, killing Cossey.

Conditions at the time of the wreck were cloudy and dry, the report states.