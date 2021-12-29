TRAFFIC ALERT: I-40 eastbound closes in St. Francis County following crash

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in St. Francis County between Wheatley and Forrest City are blocked as a result of a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers on Wednesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Traffic is being diverted off at the Wheatley and Marianna exit, a report states.

The inside lane of westbound I-40 was also blocked for a short time, though it has since reopened, according to a report from the agency shortly after 10:25 a.m.

This story has been updated. It was originally published at 9:47 a.m.












