TRAFFIC ALERT: I-40 eastbound closes in St. Francis County following crash

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:39 a.m.
Traffic stopped along Interstate 40 is shown in this screengrab of video provided by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in St. Francis County between Wheatley and Forrest City are blocked as a result of a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers on Wednesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Traffic is being diverted off at the Wheatley and Marianna exit, a report states.

The inside lane of westbound I-40 was also blocked for a short time, though it has since reopened, according to a report from the agency shortly after 10:25 a.m.

This story has been updated. It was originally published at 9:47 a.m.




