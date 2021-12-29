King Cotton Scoreboard

Here are the updated scores and schedules for the King Cotton Holiday Classic at the Pine Bluff Convention Center:
Monday, Dec. 27
Girls
Game 1A, Shreveport Huntington 58, Watson Chapel 31
Game 1B, Sylvan Hills 60, Memphis Hutchison School for Girls 52
Boys
Game 2, Little Rock Parkview 66, Fort Bend (Texas) Hightower 63
Game 3, St. Louis Christian Brothers 63, Raymond (Miss.) 54
Game 4, Baytown (Texas) Goose Creek Memorial 80, Chicago De La Salle 60
Game 5, Shreveport Huntington 51, White Hall 41
Game 6, Magnolia 55, St. Louis Cardinal Ritter 47
8:05 p.m.: Game 7, Beaumont (Texas) United 66, Watson Chapel 18
9:20 p.m.: Game 8, North Little Rock 77, Shreveport Calvary Baptist 46
10:35 p.m.: Game 9, Antioch (Tenn.) Cane Ridge 62, Pine Bluff 57
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Girls
Game 10A, Memphis Hutchison School for Girls 48, Pine Bluff 31
Game 10B, Sylvan Hills 67, Shreveport Huntington 47
Boys
Game 11, King Bracket, Raymond 58, Watson Chapel 46
Game 12, King Bracket, Pine Bluff 63, Calvary Baptist 50
Game 13, Creed Bracket, Hightower 63, De La Salle 55 (OT)
Game 14, Creed Bracket, Cardinal Ritter 84, White Hall 50
Game 15, King Bracket semifinal, Beaumont United 67, Christian Brothers 59
Game 16, Creed Bracket semifinal, Magnolia 68, Huntington 61
Late: Game 17, King Bracket semifinal, North Little Rock vs. Cane Ridge
Late: Game 18, Creed Bracket semifinal, Parkview vs. Goose Creek Memorial
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Girls
9:15 a.m.: Game 19, Watson Chapel vs. Memphis Hutchison School for Girls
Boys
11:30 a.m.: Game 21, Calvary Baptist vs. Raymond
12:45 p.m.: Game 22, Huntington vs. Game 18 loser
2 p.m.: Game 23, Hightower vs. White Hall
3:15 p.m.: Game 24, De La Salle vs. Cardinal Ritter
4:40 p.m.: Game 25, Pine Bluff vs. Watson Chapel
5:45 p.m.: Game 26, Game 17 loser vs. Christian Brothers
7 p.m.: Creed Bracket championship: Magnolia vs. Parkview-GCM winner
8:15 p.m.: King Bracket championship: Beaumont United vs. NLR-Cane Ridge winner