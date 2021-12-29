King Cotton Scoreboard

Here are the updated scores and schedules for the King Cotton Holiday Classic at the Pine Bluff Convention Center:

Monday, Dec. 27

Girls

Game 1A, Shreveport Huntington 58, Watson Chapel 31

Game 1B, Sylvan Hills 60, Memphis Hutchison School for Girls 52

Boys

Game 2, Little Rock Parkview 66, Fort Bend (Texas) Hightower 63

Game 3, St. Louis Christian Brothers 63, Raymond (Miss.) 54

Game 4, Baytown (Texas) Goose Creek Memorial 80, Chicago De La Salle 60

Game 5, Shreveport Huntington 51, White Hall 41

Game 6, Magnolia 55, St. Louis Cardinal Ritter 47

8:05 p.m.: Game 7, Beaumont (Texas) United 66, Watson Chapel 18

9:20 p.m.: Game 8, North Little Rock 77, Shreveport Calvary Baptist 46

10:35 p.m.: Game 9, Antioch (Tenn.) Cane Ridge 62, Pine Bluff 57

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Girls

Game 10A, Memphis Hutchison School for Girls 48, Pine Bluff 31

Game 10B, Sylvan Hills 67, Shreveport Huntington 47

Boys

Game 11, King Bracket, Raymond 58, Watson Chapel 46

Game 12, King Bracket, Pine Bluff 63, Calvary Baptist 50

Game 13, Creed Bracket, Hightower 63, De La Salle 55 (OT)

Game 14, Creed Bracket, Cardinal Ritter 84, White Hall 50

Game 15, King Bracket semifinal, Beaumont United 67, Christian Brothers 59

Game 16, Creed Bracket semifinal, Magnolia 68, Huntington 61

Late: Game 17, King Bracket semifinal, North Little Rock vs. Cane Ridge

Late: Game 18, Creed Bracket semifinal, Parkview vs. Goose Creek Memorial

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Girls

9:15 a.m.: Game 19, Watson Chapel vs. Memphis Hutchison School for Girls

Boys

11:30 a.m.: Game 21, Calvary Baptist vs. Raymond

12:45 p.m.: Game 22, Huntington vs. Game 18 loser

2 p.m.: Game 23, Hightower vs. White Hall

3:15 p.m.: Game 24, De La Salle vs. Cardinal Ritter

4:40 p.m.: Game 25, Pine Bluff vs. Watson Chapel

5:45 p.m.: Game 26, Game 17 loser vs. Christian Brothers

7 p.m.: Creed Bracket championship: Magnolia vs. Parkview-GCM winner

8:15 p.m.: King Bracket championship: Beaumont United vs. NLR-Cane Ridge winner