Leach, Bulldogs routed by Raiders

MEMPHIS -- Donovan Smith threw for 252 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score, and Texas Tech beat Mississippi State 34-7 in the Liberty Bowl on Tuesday night.

Tahj Brooks rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown and SaRodorick Thompson ran for 80 yards and a score for the Red Raiders (7-6), who finished with a winning record for the first time since 2015. They were appearing in their first bowl game since 2017.

Mississippi State (7-6) fell short in Coach Mike Leach's first game against a former program of his. Leach, who went 84-43 at Texas Tech from 2000-09, failed to become the first Bulldogs coach to end each of his first two seasons with a bowl victory. Mississippi State was playing in its 12th consecutive bowl game.

Red Raiders interim coach Sonny Cumbie, a former player at Texas Tech under Leach, ended his five-game run with a 2-3 record. Cumbie, who is departing to become Louisiana Tech's coach, took over for Matt Wells in October.

"It's a sense of relief and accomplishment," Cumbie said. "In these bowl games, the most excited team that shows up is the one that comes out on top. That's what this team did."

Texas Tech rushed for 260 yards against a Bulldogs defense that came in allowing 101 yards per game on the ground.

Leach's prolific offense never could get rolling against the Red Raiders and the resulting lopsided loss dropped the SEC to 0-4 in the postseason. The Bulldogs were held scoreless in the second half and finished with 344 yards, 105 below their average. Mississippi State was without three offensive linemen, including All-SEC left tackle Charles Cross, a projected top 10 pick in the NFL draft.

"I didn't think we were consistent," Leach said. "We didn't out of the blocks or get into any kind of rhythm. They deserve credit for preparing the way they did and playing the way they did."

Texas Tech put the game out of reach with two third-quarter touchdowns. Smith scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 95-yard drive, the Red Raiders' second-longest of the season. Smith, who was named the game's MVP, completed passes of 39 and 52 yards during the drive. He added a 14-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Sparkman with 2 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Thompson scored his touchdown on a 1-yard run midway through the final quarter for a 34-7 lead.

Texas Tech established the run at the outset, gaining 145 yards in the first quarter and using its physical play to take a 10-0 lead. The Red Raiders moved 75 yards -- all on the ground -- on the game's opening possession, scoring on a 19-yard run by Brooks.

Texas Tech added a 31-yard field goal by Jonathan Garibay later in the quarter.

Mississippi State was held to 126 yards in the first half. Will Rogers, averaging 372 yards passing per game, managed 103 yards on 10-of-17 passing in the half and finished with 290.

Leach said his team was struck with covid-19 issues shortly after arriving in Memphis last weekend, but he never considered pulling the Bulldogs out of the game. After his postgame news conference, Leach estimated as many as 10 or 11 players were affected. He said once the team got to Memphis, he committed to playing the game as long as there were enough players available.

BIRMINGHAM BOWL

NO. 20 HOUSTON 17, AUBURN 13

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Clayton Tune and the Houston Cougars punctuated an impressive season with a win in SEC country.

Jake Herslow caught a 26-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass from Tune with 3:27 left to help lift No. 20 Houston to a victory over Auburn on Tuesday in the Birmingham Bowl in front of a mostly orange-and-blue crowd at Protective Stadium.

The Cougars (12-2) marched 80 yards in eight plays to cap the third season in program history with at least 12 wins. They snapped a four-game bowl losing streak and won 12 of their final 13 games, the only loss after the opener coming to No. 4 Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

The Tigers (6-7) went in the opposite direction at the end of coach Bryan Harsin's first season. They ended with five consecutive losses for the first time in 71 years and dropped their third bowl game in a row.

Tune, the game's MVP, completed 26 of 40 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns with an interception while also rushing for 43 yards.

For Auburn, T.J. Finley completed 19 of 34 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown in his third start since replacing injured Bo Nix. Tank Bigsby had 88 rushing yards and 68 receiving yards.

FIRST RESPONDER BOWL

AIR FORCE 31, LOUISVILLE 28

DALLAS -- Haaziq Daniels threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to give Air Force a win over Louisville.

Daniels completed 9 of 10 passes for a season-high 252 yards, leading a triple-option offense that came into the game averaging an FBS-best 340.8 rushing yards and the second-fewest passing yards at 82.5 per game.

The Falcons (10-3) didn't throw a pass in their final game of the regular season, a 48-14 win over UNLV, and took a streak of 94 consecutive rushes from scrimmage into their second possession Tuesday.

Senior Brandon Lewis had touchdown catches of 64 and 61 yards for the Falcons, finishing with five receptions for a career-high 172 yards.

HOLIDAY BOWL

UCLA's covid issues scrap game

SAN DIEGO -- The Holiday Bowl became the fifth postseason college football game to be canceled when UCLA was forced to pull out just hours before Tuesday's kickoff because of covid-19 issues with the team.

The Bruins were scheduled to face No. 18 North Carolina State at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres.

A surge in covid-19 cases across the country has disrupted a second straight bowl season.

The Hawaii, Military, Fenway and Arizona bowls have already been canceled due to virus outbreaks leaving teams without enough available players. The Sun and Gator bowls have had to scramble to find replacement teams for their games.

North Carolina State is the fifth Atlantic Coast Conference team to have its bowl disrupted by the virus.

Miami, Virginia and Boston College all had to withdraw from their games. Wake Forest is set to play in the Gator Bowl, but will face Rutgers instead of Texas A&M as originally scheduled.