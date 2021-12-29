No electric car for me

Re Larry Coleman's letter: It's so nice that you could tour the U.S. in your Tesla and recharge it at your leisure. Try to evacuate a California wildfire when there is no electricity and a traffic jam for hours. Or try escaping a hurricane from Texas to the Carolinas. I have seen Interstate 10 backed up for miles in Houston with cars on the side of the road out of gas. Finally DPS opened the inbound lanes to outbound traffic.

Next, what are you going to do when your battery dies for good? Landfill? I think not. Just read where one man blew up his car when he found out it would cost $22,000 to replace his battery. I can replace my motor and buy lots of gas for that. I'm not biting the hype.

JEFF EVERETT

Tumbling Shoals

Not good for our state

Arkansas PBS recently pulled two contract requests for production of programming regarding educational loss among elementary schoolchildren, to have been funded by a federal grant. The requests were rescinded following an objection by Arkansas state Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, having discovered that one of the producers apparently believes that our planet is threatened by climate change, and get this, is a supporter of the Biden proposal on infrastructure, all of this being discovered by perusing the producer's Twitter account. He is also concerned that "Sesame Street" has taken a left turn, and that "Big Bird [has] changed!"

There is so much wrong with this that one doesn't even know where to begin. One could conclude that Sullivan is setting himself up as the czar of public discourse and thought in Arkansas, but unfortunately he is only one of many in a brainless state Legislature that apparently wishes to control access to public information and to censor that with which it disagrees.

This is a sad time in this state now completely controlled by elected officials who deny science, have no regard for a diverse educational structure, and wish to control that with which they have personal disagreements.

STEVE A. JONES

El Dorado

In the land of the free

Americans are fond of saying they are in favor of freedom; that freedom is what makes America great. However, freedom is a slippery concept in practice.

Basically, social order depends on the surrender of freedoms. We are not free to shoot someone we don't like; we're not free to yell "fire" in a crowded theater (unless there's a fire). I suppose nearly all of us would support those limits to freedom.

However, here are a few "freedoms" being hotly contested in America today: Refusing to get a covid vaccine; getting an abortion; refusing to wear an anti-covid mask in public; marrying someone of the same gender.

I suppose all of us would support personally having all these "freedoms," knowing we would never exercise some of them. But granting those freedoms to other people is another matter altogether. I imagine each of us would approve some and disapprove others. Ironically, when someone demands that the government "keep their hands off my body," we don't know if they are referring to anti-covid masks or reproductive choice. I suspect that few of us would support both of those demands.

Our choices as to the give and take of freedoms may result from a careful, thoughtful examination of the issues, but the friends and groups we identify with are probably a bigger influence. And personal experiences may play a powerful role at times. When the child of anti-gay parents comes out, for example, the parents sometimes change their opinions rather than disowning their child.

Freedom is inevitably a political matter, since freedoms are granted or surrendered in the form of laws. But let's tell the truth: The United States of America is not all that "united" regarding which freedoms should be granted or surrendered. However, our diversity of views is not necessarily a bad thing. Otherwise we would still have slavery and women would not be allowed to vote. Martin Luther King Jr. said "the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice." Of course, we would not all agree on what constitutes "justice."

At least we are free to disagree.

EARL BABBIE

Hot Springs Village