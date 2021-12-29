Local Sports Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

BOYS

The New School 59, Middle College, Tenn. 38

Evan Goldman poured in 22 points to lead four players in double figures as the Cougars pulled away late in the opening round of the Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational at Highland.

The New School (20-2) led 16-9 after a quarter and 29-17 at halftime. The team from Tennessee, which won the event two years ago, cut the deficit to seven early in the fourth quarter but the Cougars responded with a 10-0 run to regain control.

Will Sturner chipped in 11 points, while Jackson Harris and Quintus McNeal added 10 points each for The New School, which will play the Calico Rock-Melbourne winner this evening at 6:45.

Siloam Springs 51, Elkins 47 (OT)

Joshua Stewart hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 2:21 remaining in overtime and lifted Siloam Springs past Elkins during Tuesday's first semifinal of the Gravette Christmas Tournament.

Stewart, who finished with 18 points to lead the Panthers, made it a 48-45 game with his 3-pointer, then Carter Winesburg hit three free throws to make it a six-point cushion with 27.5 seconds left.

Siloam Springs led 38-34 to start the fourth quarter and had a 43-38 lead when Braedon Welch was fouled as he hit a 3-pointer and pulled Elkins within two. Welch missed the free throw, but Aiden Underwood grabbed the rebound and hit the game-tying putback with 2 seconds remaining.

Welch was the only Elkins player in double figures with 23 points, including seven 3-pointers.

Huntsville 62, Monett, Mo. 48

Hayden Dotson scored 22 points to lead four Huntsville players in double figures as the Eagles claimed a win in the Black Bracket of the Neosho (Mo.) Holiday Classic.

Huntsville (8-3) led 22-18 after one quarter and extended that margin to 40-28 by halftime and 54-36 through three quarters.

Mason Davidson added 15 points for the Eagles, while Kolton Reynolds and Kole McElhaney chipped in 10 apiece.

Bentonville 53, Staten Island (N.Y.) Monsignor Farrell 46

Bentonville jumped out to an early 21-5 lead, then held off Monsignor Farrell enough to move into the Black Pool championship game during the KSA Events Holiday Classic in Kissimmee, Fla.

The Tigers led 31-14 at halftime, but Monsignor Farrell outscored Bentonville 14-10 in the third quarter and 18-12 in the fourth to make things closer.

Caden Miller had 16 points and Hayden Shanks 11 for the Tigers, who will play at 7:30 a.m. Central time today against Keystone Academy out of Pennsylvania.

Fayetteville 84, Memphis (Tenn.) Overton 63

Ornette Gaines had 24 points and Landon Glasper added 22 as Fayetteville ran past Overton for its second win in as many game as the Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Showdown.

Mason Simpson chipped in 16 points for the Bulldogs (7-4), who jumped out to an early 24-12 lead and led 43-31 at halftime and 60-47 after three quarters.

Fayetteville will play host Poplar Bluff in a third and final game at 2:30 p.m. today.

Columbia (Mo.) Father Tolton 58, Rogers 48

Father Tolton outscored Rogers 23-15 in the fourth quarter and pulled away from the Mounties during the Great 8 Tournament in Jefferson City, Mo.

Rogers trailed 27-22 at halftime but pulled within 35-33 before Father Tolton's big fourth-quarter output.

Graycen Cash led the Mounties with 12 points, followed by Will Liddell with 11.

Bakersfield, Mo. 69, Lead Hill 64 (3 OT)

Lead Hill was held to just one free throw in the third overtime and suffered a loss to Bakersfield in the Harps Winter Jam in Yellville.

The Tigers led 27-23 at halftime but trailed 36-35 to start the fourth quarter. The score was tied at 45 at the end of regulation, at 53-all after one overtime and at 63-all to end the second overtime.

Lead Hill missed a game-winning layup attempt at the end of regulation and a free throw that could have won the game with 1 second left in the first half. Cody Paul, meanwhile, hit a 30-footer to force a third overtime after Bakersfield missed a free throw that could have sealed the game.

Paul finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Tigers, followed by Jayce Williams with 15. Mason Cain just missed a double-double as he finished with 9 points and 10 rebounds.

Dardanelle 78, Van Buren 53

Dardanelle overpowered Van Buren in the second and third quarters and defeated the Pointers during the Hunger for Hoops Tournament in Russellville.

Dardanelle led 14-10 after one quarter, but it grew to 34-21 by halftime and 60-39 after three quarters.

Drew Brasuell led Van Buren with 13 points, while Glavine McDonald had 11 and Connor Myers had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Mills 68, Sapulpa, Okla. 34

Mills used a 16-4 run in the second quarter to pull away from Sapulpa and cruise to a win in the Neosho Holiday Classic.

The outburst allowed the Comets (4-5) to stretch an early four-point lead into a 33-14 halftime cushion. Mills then erupted in the third quarter and outscored Sapulpa 27-11 for a 60-25 cushion.

QJ King had 12 points for the Comets, followed by Marcus Kendrick with 11 and Jabrae Shaw with 10. All but one player who dressed out for Mills scored.

Maumelle 104, Memphis (Tenn.) Mitchell 89

Maumelle had three players with 20 or more points, including Nico Daviller with a double-double, as Maumelle defeated Memphis Mitchell to open the Gold Bracket of the Neosho Holiday Classic.

Maumelle (8-2) outscored Mitchell 29-18 in the second quarter and turned a four-point lead into a 52-37 halftime cushion. Mitchell did get within 79-68 to start the fourth quarter before Maumelle put the game away.

Carl Daugherty had 28 points to lead five Hornets in double figures, followed by Daviller with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Colby Garland also finished with 21 points, while Kaleb Thurman had 14 and Jamaal Summons with 10.

Morrilton 54, East Newton County, Mo. 40

Arkansas signee Joseph Pinion had 23 points as Morrilton moved on to the Gold Bracket semifinals at the Neosho Holiday Classic.

The Devil Dogs (7-4) led 16-10 after one quarter and 24-16 at halftime, then outscored East Newton 17-10 in the third quarter to pull away.

JaCorey Mosley just missed on a double-double for Morrilton with 13 points and 9 rebounds.

Lead Hill 60, Yellville-Summit 41

Quintin Sewell and Dustin Turner each recorded double-doubles Monday night as Lead Hill defeated Yellville-Summit during the Harps Winter Jam in Yellville.

Sewell finished a team-high 22 points and added 10 rebounds, while Turner added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers, who led 24-16 at halftime and outscored Yellville-Summit 19-11 in the third quarter for a 60-41 cushion.

Jayce Williams and Cody Paul each had 10 points for Lead Hill.

Gravette 54, Jay, Okla. 21

Gravette jumped out to an early 16-4 lead and rolled past Jay during the final opening-round game of the inaugural Gravette Christmas Tournament.

Gunnar Woolard had 13 to lead the Lions, who had 11 different players score. Gravette went on to lead 30-6 at halftime and 44-12 after three quarters.

Springfield (Mo.) Hillcrest 77, Bergman 67

Hillcrest outscored Bergman 26-13 in the third quarter and pulled away from the Panthers during the Lendel Thomas Classic in Harrison's Goblin Arena.

Hillcrest led 28-24 at halftime before its big third quarter and led Bergman 53-37 to start the fourth quarter.

Walker Patton led the Panthers (18-4) with 27 points, while Kaden Ponder added 16 points and 7 rebounds.

GIRLS

Fort Smith Northside 70, Stoutland, Mo. 20

Northside bolted to an early 26-2 lead and rolled past Stoutland during the opening round of the Neosho Holiday Classic.

Erianna Gooden had 15 points for the unbeaten Lady Bears (11-0), who rolled to a 45-10 halftime cushion. Northside held Stoutland to just 8 of 48 shooting and enjoyed a 44-28 rebounding advantage.

Khassidy Warr added 14 points and Zoey Bershers 12 for the Lady Bears.

Springdale Har-Ber 68, Valley Springs 35

Pacious McDaniel and Caylan Koons each recorded double-doubles to lead Har-Ber past Valley Springs in the Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament at Mountain Home.

The Lady Wildcats put the game out of reach in the third quarter as they went on a 26-3 run and turned a 40-24 lead into a 66-27 margin.

McDaniel finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead Har-Ber, while Koons added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Galatia Andrew had 10 points for the Lady Wildcats, who will play again in a 5:30 p.m. semifinal game today.

Farmington 61, Paragould 45

Farmington bounced back nicely from its first loss of the season and defeated previously unbeaten Paragould during the Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament.

The Lady Cardinals (12-1) built a 16-2 lead in the first quarter, then outscored Paragould 24-10 in the second quarter for a 40-12 halftime cushion.

Megan Hernandez had 19 points, followed Reese Shirey with 16 and Jenna Lawrence 15 for Farmington, which plays Har-Ber in today's semifinal game at Mountain Home.

Rogers 38, Somerville (Tenn.) Fayette-Ware 37

Ava Maner's bucket with 14 seconds remaining helped Rogers slip past Fayette-Ware during the opening round of the Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament.

Maner's bucket completed a second-half comeback after the Lady Mounties (5-6) trailed 23-14 at halftime. Rogers pulled within 30-24 after three quarters, then outscored Fayette-Ware 14-7 over the final 8 minutes.

Maner finished with 20 points for Rogers, which plays in an 8:30 p.m. semifinal today.

Siloam Springs 55, Gravette 46

Siloam Springs turned to a balanced scoring attack to defeat Gravette and move into the championship game of the inaugural Gravette Christmas Tournament.

Emily Keehn and Reina Tiefel had 10 each, while the trio of Brooke Ross, Kaliahni Jacklik and Annalise Wleklinski added nine apiece for Siloam Springs, which outscored Gravette 16-10 in the second quarter to take a 26-20 halftime lead. The Lady Panthers led 41-36 after three quarters, then outscored the Lady Lions 14-10 in the final 8 minutes to seal the win.

Alexa Parker had 17 points to lead Gravette, while Reese Hamilton added 11.

The win moves Siloam Springs into today's championship game against Bentonville, while Gravette takes on Benton Harmony Grove in a third-place contest.

Bergman 68, Dardanelle 41

Maddi Holt scored 22 of her game-high 26 points in the first half as Bergman rolled past Dardanelle during the Hunger For Hoops tournament in Russellville.

Holt had 10 points in the first quarter and 12 more in the second as Bergman (19-0) outscored Dardanelle 30-14 in the second quarter and turned a 15-7 lead into a 45-21 halftime margin.

Ruby Trammell added 15 and Karsen Edwards 12 for the Lady Panthers, who return to action at 4 p.m. today with a semifinal game against Van Buren.

Shiloh Christian 61, Hackett 27

Hailey Tunnell scored 23 points as Shiloh Christian rolled past Hackett during the opening round of the Bill Frye Invitational at Mansfield.

Maiesha Washington added 13 points and Lauren Wyand 12 for the Lady Saints, who will play in a 5:15 p.m. semifinal game today.

St. Joseph (Mo.) Lafayette 47, Huntsville 32

Lafayette used a 14-3 run in the second quarter to pull away from Huntsville and earned a first-round win Tuesday to start the girls division of the Neosho Holiday Classic.

The outburst snapped a 6-6 tie and gave Lafayette a 20-9 halftime cushion. Huntsville (4-7) did get within 29-20 to close out the third quarter but couldn't catch up.

Alissa Pillow led the Lady Eagles with 15 points.

Piedmont, Okla. 52, Springdale 40

Piedmont scored the last 13 points to pull away from Springdale and claim a consolation round win during a tournament in Mustang, Okla.

The two teams were tied at 34 to start the fourth quarter, and Springdale took a brief lead before Piedmont made one final run.

Aubrianna Wilson had 14 points for the Lady Bulldogs.

PREP WRESTLING

Diamond State Girls Invitational

At Wildcat Arena, Springdale Har-Ber

Outstanding Wrestlers: Malaina Bowlby, Rock Hill, Texas; Byanca Cook, Springdale Har-Ber.

Team Scores

1, Springdale Har-Ber 133. 2, Fayetteville 127. 3, Seneca, Mo. 125. 4, Rock Hill 116. 5, Bentonville West 77. 6, Willard, Mo. 72. 7, Fort Smith Northside 38. 8, Springdale High 26. 9, Greenwood 32.

108

1, Malaina Bowlby, Rock Hill, Texas. 2, Lelay Griffith, Springdale Har-Ber. 3, Emily Ashby, Springdale High.

116

1, Louzella Graham, Seneca, Mo. 2, Bailee Cash, Willard, Mo. 3, Breanne Lozano, Fort Smith Northside.

124

1, Katie Palmer, Fayetteville. 2, Kassidy Haggard, Bentonville West. 3, Abigail Kelly, Springdale Har-Ber.

132

1, Britany Adcock, Seneca, Mo. 2, Abigail Heard, Bentonville West. 3, Faith Boyd, Rock Hill, Texas.

140

1, Byanca Cook, Springdale Har-Ber. 2, Ashlan Thompson, Willard, Mo. 3, Liberty Cornell, Seneca, Mo.

150

1, Kirsten Bruegel, Seneca, Mo. 2, April Stanley, Fayetteville. 3, Callie Parrish, Springdale Har-Ber.

165

1, Hailee Moore, Fayetteville. 2, Archer Jones, Springdale Har-Ber. 3, Audrey Walker, Rock Hill, Texas.

185

1, Isabella Renfro, Seneca, Mo. 2, Alissa Castro, Fayetteville. 3, Hadrian Phillips, Fayetteville.

235

1, Eleanor Jukes, Rock Hill, Texas. 2, Margaret Jordan, Fayetteville. 3, Charity Rogers, Greenwood.