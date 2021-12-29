Morris expected to return

TAMPA, Fla. -- University of Arkansas receiver Tyson Morris was scheduled to fly into Tampa on Tuesday evening after missing the first couple of on-site practices for the Outback Bowl due to an undisclosed medical issue.

Morris, a super senior from Helena-West Helena, is expected to be cleared for practices before the Razorbacks (8-4) play in the first game of the new year on Jan. 1 against Penn State (7-5).

Morris' status for today's practice has not yet been determined, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

On Monday, Coach Sam Pittman said "depending on different rulings" Morris could be available on Wednesday or possibly later, without specifying his ailment.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1229preview1/]





Morris is the Razorbacks' top receiver in the absence of star Treylon Burks with 21 catches for 305 yards and 2 touchdowns.

KJ's return

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said Tuesday he did not consider declaring early for the NFL Draft after a huge redshirt sophomore season.

The 6-3, 247-pounder ranks seventh in the country with a 168.7 passer efficiency rating, fueled largely by his 21-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio and his 66.9% completion rate.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1229preview2/]





"I need another year," Jefferson said. "I want to sure I'm molded in the right spots I need to be molded in, matured in the right spots and just continue to be a student of the game and being humble."

Jefferson has thrown for 2,578 yards on 184 of 275 passing and has not thrown an interception in his last 170 passes, the second-longest streak in UA history. He has also rushed for 554 yards, 16th among FBS quarterbacks.

Bucs turf

The Razorbacks sounded stoked to be playing at their second NFL stadium this season, with the Outback Bowl at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on Saturday following Arkansas' 20-10 win over Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl 31-9 over Kansas City on Feb. 7 in their home stadium, led by quarterback Tom Brady.

"Going out into Tampa Bay stadium, knowing that Tom Brady has played on the field, I can go back home and say, 'Hey, I played on that field, too,'" Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said.

"Everything I've heard about it, it's beautiful," linebacker Grant Morgan said. "Supposedly the grass is really amazing. I'm excited to see it and feel like I'm the greatest player in the world sitting out there like Tom Brady. It'll be fun."

Morgan added he'd also try to be running around like Bucs linebacker Devin White, the former LSU star.

Running back Raheim Sanders said he's not necessarily a Bucs fan, but because Tampa tailback Leonard Fournette is his favorite player, he'd go with the Bucs.

Trophy trip

The Burlsworth Trophy made the trip to Tampa and its recipient, Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan, brought it up to the interview table to join he and quarterback KJ Jefferson.

As Morgan was looking for an area to place it, Jefferson suggested the middle, right between the players.

"Our trophy," Jefferson said. "We won it together."

Morgan was asked why the trophy, which is given to the nation's top player who began his career as a walk-on, was there.

"This was a Christmas gift that I just received before I walked in, so they were like, 'Let's bring it in there and put it up on that stage.' So, why would you not show something like this off, you know?" Morgan said.

Morgan said he would find a way to fly the trophy home, even if it meant paying $200 in overage fees.

Friends and family

Arkansas tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders has the closest kin folk to Tampa on the Razorbacks, with much of his family living across the state in Rockledge, about two hours away.

"I've got a lot of family down here," Sanders said. "Not too far, actually, out in Rockledge. That's like an hour, two hours away, so they're going to be here."

Asked how many tickets he's had to procure, Sanders replied, "I've got a lot. I ain't going to lie, I've got about 15 tickets."

Good scout

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman did not have a media availability on Tuesday, so players were asked if the scout team provided accurate, fast looks for the Razorbacks. Pittman said the team would practice starters vs. starters some on Wednesday if he felt it was warranted.

"Our scout team practices good every week," defensive tackle John Ridgeway said. "I think we have the best scout team in college football, hands down. Our scout team gives us great looks."

Quarterback KJ Jefferson said Pittman has not said whether the Razorbacks will run reps between their starters today.

"They did an excellent job today giving us the different looks Penn State runs and the different blitzes that they'll pressure us on," Jefferson said.

Bryce, nice

Multiple Razorbacks pointed to freshman receiver Bryce Stephens as a young player who has prospered during bowl practices.

Stephens, a 6-foot, 180p-pounder from Oklahoma City, does not have a catch while playing in three games, but he had three punt returns for 53 yards and played a key role in the Razorbacks' 16-13 win at LSU late in the year.

"I'd say Bryce, the receiver," fellow freshman Raheim Sanders said, regarding the top young players in postseason practices. "He really stepped up in practice. He goes all out. I'd definitely give it to Bryce."

Quarterback KJ Jefferson spread the props around a little more.

"Bryce Stephens and Jaedon Wilson are receivers that have stepped up pretty big time," Jefferson said. "Just getting those young guys mature and molded in, getting them reps and helping them understand the offense at practice and making sure they're getting extra reps and they're understanding the offense."

Kickers only

The Razorback specialists jogged over to an adjacent field to the University of Tampa's Pepin Stadium to get in their work after the team's stretch period.

The auxiliary field contained one goal post for the placekickers as opposed to Pepin, a soccer stadium that does not sport goal posts.

Full squad

The Razorbacks brought their full roster, including former wideout and tight end Koilan Jackson, who had an injury-plagued career before taking a medical hardship this season.

Safety Jalen Catalon, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in October, was doing drill work on the sidelines during the media viewing portion of practice.

Injured Razorbacks, including defensive end Mataio Soli and quarterback Kade Renfro, walked around the track that circled the University of Tampa's Pepin Stadium, home of the Spartans' soccer teams.

Visitors grow

A much larger contingent of fans and visitors attended Tuesday's Arkansas practice as compared to Monday, highlighted by former Razorback golfer John Daly and his family, including current Razorback golfer John Daly Jr.

The Dalys, coming off a final-round 57 to defeat Team Woods in the PNC Championship on Dec. 19 in Orlando, posed for numerous pictures and talked to dozens of well wishers.

Daly, who lives in central Florida, also came to the first Outback Bowl news conference held by Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and Penn State Coach James Franklin.

Former Arkansas assistant football coach Vernon Hargreaves visited practice to say hello to Pittman and various other UA staff members. Hargreaves, who has a house in Tampa, is currently coaching at Howard University.

Daly news

John Daly Jr., a redshirt freshman on the UA men's golf team, said he had a blast pairing up with his father to win the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla., two weeks ago. The event paired PGA golfers with family members.

The Dalys shot a 57 in the final round of the scramble format for a team total of 27 under to hold off Tiger and Charlie Woods by two shots and defending champion Team Thomas by three.

"It's obviously No. 1 on the win list," Daly Jr. said. "I'd think I'd say the same for him.

"The first day he didn't putt well but luckily I did. I said before it started we'd have to putt well and we did. I made everything I looked at. The second day we both played really good."

Daly Sr., a two-time majors winner on the PGA Tour, was asked about the press coverage of the PNC weighing heavily on Tiger Woods' comeback from a major car wreck and the talent of his young son, Charlie.

"We won the tournament," Daly said. "That was the most important thing."