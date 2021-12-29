Morris joins Razorbacks at practice

TAMPA, Fla. — The Arkansas Razorbacks got a key piece of their offensive attack back Wednesday as senior receiver Tyson Morris practiced for the first time this week in preparation for Saturday’s Outback Bowl against Penn State.

Morris had not flown with the University of Arkansas team on Sunday, staying behind in Northwest Arkansas due to an undisclosed illness and the need to be cleared for participation.

He flew to Tampa on Tuesday evening and was suited up in spider pads and running with the first offensive unit in Wednesday’s 90-minute workout at the University of Tampa.

Morris, the top pass catcher on the team in Treylon Burks’ absence, is expected to receive more targets against the Nittany Lions, along with several others like Warren Thompson, De’Vion Warren and Ketron Jackson.

The No. 21 Razorbacks (8-4) are scheduled to take on Penn State (7-5) at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium.



