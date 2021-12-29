NAACP set to host virtual program

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its annual Emancipation Proclamation Program at 10 a.m. Saturday by Zoom. Circuit Judge Alex Guynn will be the featured speaker.

Eight Avenue Missionary Baptist Church is the host of the event, which will take place virtually for the second year, due to the coronavirus. The theme is "Always Fighting Forward," according to a news release.

A Pine Bluff native, Guynn is judge in Division 1 of the 11th West Judicial Circuit Court for Jefferson and Lincoln counties, according to https://www.arcourts.gov.

He was elected in a runoff election on Nov. 8, 2016.

"A graduate of the University of Arkansas School of Law and a cum laude graduate of University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, he has made it his mission in life to promote justice, integrity, and resilience," according to the release.

Guynn is a former assistant city attorney, public defender, and child advocate. He was previously employed by the Walmart corporate legal department and was a legal support operations manager for a sports management firm.

Guynn lives at Pine Bluff with his wife, Lynn, and their daughters Logan and Brooklyn.

The Zoom link for the Emancipation Proclamation program is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88386304546?pwd=R2FqL2dSTVNJdVhzRDd5Snd5RjVEUT09. The meeting ID is 883 8630 4546 and passcode 244457. To call, dial 1-312-626-6799 and use the same ID and passcode.

Details: Dorothy Oliver, special events committee chair for the Pine Bluff NAACP, at pbnaacp@yahoo.com, or NAACP President Wanda Neal, 870-536-3141.