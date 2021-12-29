NLR takes care of Tennessee team

King Cotton Classic

Tuesday’s games

Girls

Sylvan Hills 67, Shreveport Huntington, La. 47

Boys

King Bracket

North Little Rock 86, Cane Ridge, Tenn. 59

Beaumont United, Texas 67, Christian Brothers, Mo. 59

Pine Bluff 63, Calvary Baptist, La. 50

Raymond, Miss. 58, Watson Chapel 46

Creed Bracket

Magnolia 68, Shreveport Huntington, La. 61

Fort Bend Hightower, Texas 63, De La Salle, Ill. 55

Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 84, White Hall 50

Little Rock Parkview 87, Goose Creek, Texas 46

Today’s games

Girls

Watson Chapel vs. Hutchison, Tenn., 8:30 a.m.

Boys

King Bracket

Watson Chapel vs. Calvary Baptist, La., 9:45 a.m.

Pine Bluff vs. Raymond, Miss., 3:45 p.m.

Cane Ridge vs. Christian Bros., Mo., 5:15 p.m.

North Little Rock vs. Beaumont United, Texas, 8:15 p.m.

Creed Bracket

Goose Creek, Texas vs. Shreveport Huntington, La. 11:15 a.m.

White Hall vs. Fort Bend Hightower, Texas, 12:45 p.m.

De La Salle, Ill. vs. Cardinal Ritter, Mo., 2:15 p.m.

Little Rock Parkview vs. Magnolia, 7 p.m.

PINE BLUFF – North Little Rock busted out of the gates in the first quarter and bore down in the second quarter to help clinch its spot in the finals of the King Bracket of the King Cotton Holiday Classic.

A triple-double from University of Arkansas signee Nick Smith engineered the Charging Wildcats' overpowering 86-59 victory over Cane Ridge, Tenn., on Tuesday night at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Smith, the nation's No. 6-ranked player, had 32 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for North Little Rock (10-3), which overcame a monster night from Ravens' forward Brandon Miller to advance to today's final against Beaumont United, Texas.

"Really, all we've been focused on is playing hard with a little energy," North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice said. "We did have like a three-minute stretch at the end of the first, beginning of the second where we played well. But we did have a lull after that, and then the last two minutes of the half were bad when [Cane Ridge] cut it to 10.

"But then we picked things up in the third so I was really pleased with that. Against Beaumont, though, we've got to have that energy because if we don't, it's gonna be real tough and physical."

Kel'el Ware had 20 points, 10 rebounds, 5 blocks and 3 assists for the Charging Wildcats, who pounced out to a 24-8 lead and never flinched whenever Cane Ridge (8-5) attempted to mount a comeback. Corey Washington also was a major factor, ending with 20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks. Those two, along with Smith, accounted for all but 14 of North Little Rock's points and have provided highlight-reel plays throughout the first two days of the tournament.

But Smith took center stage in the semifinals in a matchup with his close friend and fellow top 15 player Miller. The senior guard, who had 19 points and 8 assists in North Little Rock's 31-point victory over Calvary Baptist, La., in the first round, scored the game's first eight points and had 18 points by halftime to stake North Little Rock out to a 41-31 lead. He continued his torrid play in the second half and didn't slow down until Rice took his starters out completely late in the fourth.

"Overall, that was one of his best games, if not his best," Rice said of Smith, who was 14 of 22 from the floor. "When he's scoring at all levels, he's really dangerous. He had those 32, and he had 10 assists so he made a lot of good stuff happen. Then he had to guard [Miller], but I'm sure he wanted a little bit of that."

Miller, an Alabama commit who teamed up with Smith on the Bradley Beal Elite EYBL team this summer, did his part to help keep the Ravens afloat. The 6-8 forward, ranked as the nation's No. 13 player, had 33 points and eight rebounds on 11-of-25 shooting, but Cane Ridge, which pulled out a thrilling 62-57 victory over Pine Bluff in a game that ended right at midnight, couldn't keep up after halftime.

Joshua McDaniel had 10 points and Ja'Lynn Lawrence tacked on nine points for the Ravens.

North Little Rock shot 35 of 61 (57.4%) and ended with a 37-24 edge on the glass. Cane Ridge was 21 of 54 (38.9%).

BEAUMONT UNITED (TEXAS) 67, CHRISTIAN BROS. (MO.) 59

Wesley Yates had 26 points as Beaumont United battled back to win.

Terrance Arceneaux finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds and Kayde Dotson added 14 points for the Timberwolves (15-1), who led 34-21 at halftime but was outscored 23-8 in the third quarter. The teams were tied at 52-52 with 1:59 to play in the fourth when Yates hit a three-pointer that put Beaumont United ahead to stay.

Robert Martin scored 23 points and Mikhail Abdul-Hamid tallied 15 points for Christian Brothers (6-4), which saw its six-game winning streak end. John Bol chipped in with 12 points and nine rebounds.

CREED BRACKET

MAGNOLIA 68, SHREVEPORT HUNTINGTON (LA.) 61

All five starters landed in double figures for Magnolia (8-0), which will get a chance to play for the bracket crown.

Adrien Walker had 17 points and Nevi Tell tallied 14 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists for the Panthers, who trailed for only 14 seconds. Derrian Ford, an Arkansas signee, had 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists and both Devonta Walker and Marcus Snider notched 11 points apiece.

Rayshun McCullar scored 27 points for Huntington (5-4), which faced a 35-22 deficit after two quarters. Devin Myers had 12 points and DeCedric Webb finished with 10 points.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 87, GOOSE CREEK (TEXAS) 46

A perfect shooting night from Cam Wallace allowed Parkview (9-1) to soar to victory.

Wallace hit 10 of 10 shots from the field and nailed all three of his free throws to finish with 24 points for the Patriots, who closed the first quarter on a 22-7 run to grab control. J.T. Miller had 14 points, Carson Backus contributed 13 points and Dallas Thomas chimed in with 12 points.

Parkview led 52-27 at the half.

Sam Bradford scored 14 points and both Avant Coleman and Dariyus Woodson tossed in 10 points each for Goose Creek (13-6).

GIRLS

SYLVAN HILLS 67, SHREVEPORT HUNTINGTON (LA.) 47

Four players ended in double figures for Sylvan Hills (8-2), which trailed 17-6 in the first quarter before storming back.

Jianna Morris had 19 points while Karsyn Morgan totaled 16 points for the Lady Bears, who outscored the Lady Raiders 43-22 in the second half. Jayla Stirgus poured in 13 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds, and Courtney Savell contributed 10 points and five rebounds. Jayla Harris added nine points and 11 rebounds.

Kalea Dean led Huntington (5-10) with 13 points. Jayla Allen followed with 11 points and Nijeh Grant tossed in nine points.