Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Bella Vista

• Joshua Harr, 44, of Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Harr was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• William Randolph, 55, of Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with commercial burglary and criminal mischief. Randolph was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• David McKenna, 45, of 6519 Jeanfay Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with forgery and financial identity fraud. McKenna was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• John Allen, 42, of 606 Scenic Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by certain persons, theft of property and theft by receiving. Allen was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Todd Buzan, 56, of 1618 U.S. 412 in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Buzan was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.