Nursing graduatesachieve perfection

Perfection typically doesn't happen often, but it's happening with some regularity in Southeast Arkansas when it comes to nursing programs.

There were the nursing graduates at the University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-Crossett who achieved a 100% exam pass rate.

Then there was the May 2021 graduating class at the Jefferson Regional School of Nursing that registered a 100% pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination.

And, back to UA-Monticello, there were the 2021 graduates of the Associate Degree Registered Nursing program who achieved a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX-RN examination.

It's hard to imagine 100% of a group of humans successfully washing their hands, much less grinding through nursing classes and acing the state exam. So kudos to the very smart.

And smart and talented folks we definitely need in this part of the state, where access to health care is way below where it should be and way below where other parts of the state fall.

One of the UA-Monticello programs was described as "fast-paced and intentionally challenging," and also that "individuals in this career field must possess not only solid academic skills but also keen decision-making skills and critical prioritizing abilities."

Stated the news release: "According to test results released by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing, UAM had the only associate degree nursing program out of 18 two-year programs in Arkansas to achieve a 100% pass rate."

And a news release about the JRMC nursing program said: "These new registered nurses all passed the NCLEX on their very first attempt, which is a testament to the skill and persistence of the students and faculty at the school."

The point is that these programs are far from easy considering the difficulty in passing the state exams. But all of the students were ready and able, and that is a testament to the people teaching and running these nursing programs.

Congratulations to the students for making us all proud. We hope you take your new diplomas and find work in Southeast Arkansas – because when we are in the hospital, we want you caring for us! – but best wishes wherever you land. You have earned everyone's respect.