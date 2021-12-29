NYC schools to end class quarantines, opt for testing

NEW YORK -- New York City, home to the nation's largest school system, will eliminate its policy of quarantining entire classrooms exposed to covid and will instead use a ramped-up testing program to allow asymptomatic students who test negative for the coronavirus to remain in school.

The new policy, which Mayor Bill de Blasio referred to as "Stay Safe, and Stay Open," will take effect Jan. 3, when the nearly 1 million students who attend the city's public schools are scheduled to return from holiday break.

De Blasio, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor-elect Eric Adams, who takes office Sunday, appeared together at a news conference Tuesday to present a united front against school closures, despite an enormous surge in cases driven by the omicron variant that has only worsened in the days since city schools closed for winter break last week.





"Your children are safer in school; the numbers speak for themselves," Adams said.

Instead of delaying the start of in-person school and pivoting to remote learning, as some other school districts across the state and country are doing, the city will aim to detect more infections while mitigating disruptions.

Rather than sending entire classrooms' worth of students home to learn online when one or more students test positive, all students in a class will be given a rapid at-home test.

If they are asymptomatic and test negative, they can return the day after their first negative test. Students will then be given a second at-home test within seven days of their exposure.

But that does not mean that the new semester will be without disruption. New York will still close entire schools when there is evidence of major in-school spread.

Seventeen of the city's roughly 1,600 schools closed temporarily during the fall semester, with more than half of the closures taking place during its final two weeks.

De Blasio has faced criticism for testing only a small percentage of consenting students in schools -- about 10% of each school each week. The city will ramp up testing to include 20% of students in each school weekly.

Hochul said Monday that she would send 2 million rapid at-home tests to New York City schools in the coming days.

In another shift, the city will now test both vaccinated and unvaccinated students, whereas for months it tested only unvaccinated students. Omicron is extremely contagious, even among vaccinated people.

But there's a catch: Only students whose parents have allowed them to be tested are eligible, meaning many children are not in line for testing. City officials plan to encourage more parents to opt their children into the random testing pool.