FOOTBALL

Wentz out Sunday

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz tested positive for covid-19 on Tuesday, knocking him out of his team's Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts are 9-6 and currently sitting in the first AFC wild-card spot, but four teams are right there at 8-7, including the Raiders. Wentz is not vaccinated. The NFL reduced isolation time for players who test positive for covid-19 and are asymptomatic, including unvaccinated players, to five days from 10. The news comes one day after the CDC revised its guidance down to five days of isolation regardless of vaccination status. The omicron variant is tearing through the NFL right now, with two teams' worth of players testing positive for covid-19 on Monday alone. Several of the Colts' best players are among the fewer than 10% of NFL players who are unvaccinated. Guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard missed Saturday's win at Arizona because they are unvaccinated and positive for the virus. Wentz told reporters that, "For me, nothing has changed," in regards to his vaccination status before the Week 16 win. Wentz's backup is rookie Sam Ehlinger, who has played in three games but has not thrown a pass this season. He was a sixth-round draft pick from Texas. Veteran Brett Hundley and James Morgan are on Indy's practice squad. Hundley has gone 3-6 as a starter during his NFL career.

Arians tests positive

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians is isolating at home after testing positive for covid-19 on Tuesday. The team said Tuesday that assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin will serve as interim head coach in Arians' absence. The reigning Super Bowl champions visit the New York Jets on Sunday. Arians said in a statement released by the team: "I tested positive for covid-19 this morning but have only experienced mild symptoms to this point. Harold Goodwin will take over my duties during my absence. I have complete confidence in him and the rest of our coaching staff to prepare the team for this week's game against the Jets. I look forward to rejoining the team and being back in the facility as soon as I can test back in."

BASKETBALL

Irving clears protocols

Kyrie Irving is out of the protocols. More than 100 other NBA players are still waiting to take that step. The Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday that Irving, along with Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge, have cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols -- a major step toward getting them back on the court. Some other teams are bracing themselves for more games with in some cases deeply depleted rosters. League-wide, entering Tuesday evening, the number of players known to be in the protocols was at 122, with some presumably on the cusp of returning and others just starting their stints in isolation. Also out for now: five head coaches, the latest addition being Oklahoma City's Mark Daigneault, who entered the protocols Tuesday. Daigneault joins the Los Angeles Lakers' Frank Vogel, Chicago's Billy Donovan, Portland's Chauncey Billups and Phoenix's Monty Williams as head coaches who are out for now. Daigneault was ruled out from coaching the Thunder game Tuesday against Sacramento. Mike Wilks was the acting coach for that game, the team said. Irving has not played this season, largely because of his decision not to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and the Nets initially not being willing to have the perennial All-Star with them on a part-time basis. Irving has not been eligible to play home games because of a local rule in New York requiring vaccinations. Durant hasn't played since Dec. 16, but he has missed only three games so far because the Nets had three others postponed due to their virus issues. Aldridge has not played since Dec. 12, missing five games.

HOCKEY

More games PPD

Sixteen months after choosing Canada as the safest place to complete its season, the NHL now faces a series of hurdles north of the border that complicate its bid to power through the pandemic all over again. The league postponed nine more games Tuesday -- all of them in Canada -- and cited attendance restrictions in Montreal, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Calgary. It also moved a Jan. 12 game in Montreal between the Bruins and Canadiens to Boston. With 80 games now postponed this season, the NHL hopes to shift the games in Canada to later in the season "when such restrictions may be eased or lifted." More than other leagues, the NHL heavily relies on ticket sales revenue. Attendance limits are only one piece of the NHL's Canada problem. The NFL and NBA can swiftly move to adopt shorter isolation periods for those who test positive for the coronavirus in accordance with new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the two leagues also can consider not testing asymptomatic, vaccinated players. The NHL with seven teams north of the border must balance stricter covid-19 regulations set by Canadian federal and provincial authorities. The CDC recommendation to trim quarantine time from 10 to five days prompted an NHL review of its virus protocols. But there is little evidence Canada is ready to move like the U.S. toward looser rules as provinces clamp down on crowd sizes and impose additional restrictions.

SKIING

Worley wins slalom

French giant slalom specialist Tessa Worley finally returned to a women's World Cup podium after 11 months, winning the last GS of the calendar year Tuesday in the absence of Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin and world champion Lara Gut-Behrami in Lienz, Austria. Six days ago, the two-time world champion had missed her first top-three result since January by eight-hundredths of a second on home snow. Racing in flat lights on the Schlossberg course, Worley held onto her first-run lead to beat defending overall champion Petra Vlhova by three-tenths of a second. Sara Hector of Sweden, who was second after the opening run, had two costly mistakes in her final run and dropped to third, .38 behind Worley. Italian speed specialist Sofia Goggia, who is Shiffrin's main challenger for the overall title, finished 1.72 behind in 12th and reduced her deficit to 93 points. The American also remained in the lead of the GS standings, leading Hector by 18 points. Shiffrin announced Monday she had tested positive for covid-19, ruling the American out of the GS and today's slalom, the last two races of the calendar year.