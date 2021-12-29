Opening mission

FAYETTEVILLE -- SEC basketball openers for the University of Arkansas haven't gone well against Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks are 1-4 when they open SEC play against the Bulldogs, including 0-3 on the road.

Arkansas (10-2) hopes for a better result when it plays at Mississippi State (9-3) at 4 p.m. today in the conference opener for both teams.

The game, which will be televised on the SEC Network, was moved from 8 p.m. to an earlier time slot because of the postponement of Florida's game at Ole Miss. That game won't be played on Wednesday as scheduled because of a covid outbreak within the Florida program.

Today will be the first true road game of the season for the Razorbacks, who beat Kansas State and Cincinnati in Kansas City, Mo., and lost to Oklahoma in Tulsa.

"We understand that when you go on the road, you have to bring your 'A' game," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "You've got to limit turnovers, you've got to know the game plan inside and out, you've got to know the opposition's strengths and weaknesses.

"You're playing in the SEC, all nine road games will be extremely difficult, as is every home game."

Mississippi State is 7-1 at home with the loss to Minnesota 81-76.

Since the Bulldogs lost to No. 20 Colorado State 69-66 in Fort Worth, they've won three in a row at home over Georgia State 79-50, Furman 69-66 and Winthrop 84-63.

Mississippi State 6-3 junior guard Iverson Molinar is averaging 16.9 points and 5.3 assists. He's hit 17 of 53 three-pointers.

"Molinar is one of the best guards in the league," Musselman said. "He's very good in pick and roll. He's good in isolation situations. He's excellent in transition."

Mississippi State Coach Ben Howland landed impact transfers in 6-9 senior Garrison Brooks from North Carolina, 6-7 junior forward D.J. Jeffries from Memphis and 6-1 junior guard Shakeel Moore from North Carolina State.

Brooks is averaging 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds; Jeffries 10.9 and 5.3; and Moore 10.7 and 3.1. Moore has hit 20 of 55 three-pointers.

"They did as good a job as anybody in college basketball with the transfer market this offseason," Musselman said. "They've got a lot of really competitive guys and a coach who gets his teams to play hard."

Arkansas has started 10 players in the last two games -- an 89-81 loss to Hofstra and 81-55 victory over Elon -- so predicting a lineup for tonight's game isn't easy.

"We're still competing," Razorbacks sophomore forward Jaylin Williams said on Monday. "I'm not 100% sure of the lineup.

"We're all out there playing. I know Coach is going to put us in the right position to be the best team that we can be."

Musselman said the Razorbacks, who have seven newcomers, remain a work in progress.

"Everybody in college athletics right now is figuring things out on the fly as well," Musselman said. "Certainly we feel that we've had a good body of work to evaluate everybody.

"We've got a lot of film. Assistant coaches, support staff, the guys that run numbers for us have been looking at plus-minuses. Looking at everything to try to figure out what's the best unit to put out there.

"Looking at matchups, in particular with Mississippi State, on exactly what we have to do or try to do. Because it's always a game of matchups, whether it's a baseball hitter and a pitcher or a wide receiver and defensive back.

"It's the same thing with us trying to figure out the strengths of Mississippi State and how we can try to take those away to the best of our ability. And then on the flip side, how we can take advantage of a certain matchup as well."

Arkansas senior guard JD Notae, who has started all but one game, is averaging 18.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals.

"I love Notae," Howland said. "He's very streaky."

The Razorbacks resumed practice last Saturday after having a three-day Christmas break.

"It was great being able to go home and see my family," Williams said. "I'm pretty sure all the guys are saying the same thing.

"Just refresh, and get back going and get that hunger back and come into practice. I feel like we've been going super hard and practicing good. Everybody has been happy to be back and ready to play."

Musselman said it's difficult to say when a team will start to consistently play its best.

For the Razorbacks last season, it happened after they started 2-4 in SEC play. They won their final 11 SEC games, advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight for the first time since 1995 and finished 25-7.

"As coaches you're trying to get better," Musselman said. "So certainly we're still tinkering with the best combinations that we can put forth on a given night."

Williams learned about the intensity of playing SEC games last season.

"Every night is going to be a battle," he said. "Every night we have to take it as serious as the most important game of the season.

"Everybody in this league can play. So we've just got to be ready to go out there and play our best."