Police investigate death as homicide

A battery on Adams Street in Little Rock last week that left one man dead is now being investigated as a homicide, a Little Rock police spokesman said Tuesday.

A suspect had not been identified by name as of Tuesday afternoon, department spokesman Mark Edwards said, but officers were told a witness saw a person beating Barney Doles, 63, with a hammer Dec. 20 in the 3000 block of Adams Street.

The suspect fled toward 30th Street, the witness said.

Doles, of Little Rock, was conscious when officers responded to the scene, and told them his head and arm hurt before he was taken to UAMS Medical Center. However, after arriving at the hospital, his condition declined from stable to critical, and he died of his injuries about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

At the scene of the crime, police also found a dog that had recently died and a large suitcase, although it was not immediately apparent if they were linked to the fatal battery.

Police could not find obvious wounds on the dog, but there was blood near the animal's mouth and nose. Doles did not tell police anything about the dog.

Doles' body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.