Potluck planners hail another Christmas success





The 13th annual Christmas Potluck's was a big success, according to organizers, attracting scores both to eat and volunteer.

The purpose of event is to provide a meal on Christmas Day for the less fortunate, first responders or anyone who is alone.

"It was absolutely excellent," said Mary Liddell, one of the key individuals who put Saturday's meal together. "We had 300 plates available and had about 20 left over.

The meal was held at the Pine Bluff High School Cafeteria, 711 W. 11th Ave., from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Judging from the word on the street and following national and local trends, Ryan Watley, event organizer and founder, said prior to the event, "We're expecting a big year."

It's their 13th year, not including last year, which was canceled because of the covid-19 pandemic, although Liddell put together a Christmas dinner even then.

Greg Epperson, another organizer and founder, said this year's dinner was especially important because of the pandemic.

He added that the hunger experienced across the country "is amplified here."

Many of Pine Bluff's people are hurting, Epperson said.

In addition, the group invited first responders to stop by for a home-cooked holiday meal.

"Every single year, we hope people (volunteers) come through and they always do. Above and beyond our expectations."

And Liddell said that is exactly what happened. Some 75 to 100 volunteers showed up to help. Many of them were young people, Liddell said.

"We had people even from out of state," she said. "They had come to visit loved ones and heard what we were doing and came to offer their help. I told them yes, by all means, come and help."

The basic ingredients

The event's organizers might be better described as partners in Christmas.

It started as a conversation about 13 years ago between friends, Watley, Epperson and Reggie Howard, who helped establish Christmas Potluck but has since left Pine Bluff.

"We wanted to have an impact by offering a meal on Christmas. It would only take a few hours out of our day," Watley said.

Epperson said, "There's so much negative about Pine Bluff. People would rather believe all the bad and overlook the good. This is a positive."

What the dinner organizers and volunteers gain is worth far more than their time and money, both men said.

"It gives us a sense of value, and it connects us who may or may not have as much. Additionally, a lot of long-lasting friendships have started at the dinners," Watley said.

The prep plan

It's more than another cafeteria-prepared holiday meal for someone without.

In fact, the meats are handpicked and smoked by the organizers and a select group of about two dozen "trusted volunteers" prepare the side dishes.

Watley said, "They season and cook it while preparing their own Christmas meals. Cooking it as if they were going to eat it themselves."

They deliver the dishes to the high school between 9 and 11 a.m. Christmas morning.

"There's a need and people realize they could make a little extra food while cooking their own (Christmas) meal," Watley said.

Like the volunteers, Watley and Epperson dig deep into their own pocket for the meat money.

Watley said they receive a little monetary help from their friends.

Prior to the dinner, Watley and Epperson spend about four days in preparation.

For example, this year they shopped for the needed 15 hams and 15 turkeys on Wednesday and prepped the meats on Thursday.

Epperson said he couldn't guess how many pounds of meat they purchased but they completely filled three shopping carts.

Friday was spent in front of the smoker and the dinner was served the next day.

The two men said they prepare the meat as if it were for their own families.

Other volunteers help serve the Christmas meal starting at 11 a.m.

Epperson said, "It's a real community effort from start to finish and it's amazing how people come out and do what they do. Side dishes, desserts, goodie bags to give away. They do what they can do."

The dinner

"It's unique for this community," Watley said.

They're not affiliated with a government or service organization or a church.

Watley described the trio as just a group of guys who had an idea to help improve their community and it caught on.

Their credentials reflect more than just guys hanging around and talking.

Watley was an assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and is Go Forward Pine Bluff's CEO.

He has a doctoral degree in organic chemistry and holds a U.S. patent for drug development methodology. In 2020, he was awarded the Rubinger Community Fellowship.

Epperson graduated from UAPB in 2008 with a degree in agricultural business and is manager of train operations for Union Pacific Railroad.

Even when his job required him to leave the Pine Bluff area, Epperson returned to help with the dinner.

Epperson said he thought the dinner might last a year or two, but certainly not 13 years. Both men said they were pleased that the tradition continues.

Watley said, "It's evolved into a Christmas dinner that's not just those in need but for those who don't have family or are alone...We welcome everyone."

Liddell said the group took the leftover food to a women's shelter.

Information for this article was contributed by Byron Tate of the Pine Bluff Commercial.



