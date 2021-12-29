PREP BASKETBALL: Bentonville's offense catches on, blows past Harmony Grove

GRAVETTE -- Tom Halbmaier didn't like what he saw from Bentonville's girls during the early stages of Tuesday's game and wasted no time calling a first-quarter timeout.

Halbmaier saw his team get plenty of steals against Benton Harmony Grove, but there were no points to show for the Lady Tigers' defensive efforts.

That was soon corrected, and Bentonville made its way to the inaugural Gravette Christmas Tournament championship with a 61-27 victory in Lion Arena.

"They were just making it harder on themselves," Halbmaier said. "They worked so hard on the defensive end, and they just have to complete the play. It's Christmas time and they're not getting enough reps, but the girls did a great job of responding, locking down and playing great defense."

Bentonville (7-4) never trailed, thanks to seven early steals, but it only had a 7-3 lead when Halbmaier called time with 2:55 left in the first quarter. The lead eventually grew to 14-5 late in the quarter, but Olivia Wallace's three-pointer pulled Harmony Grove (6-7) within six points just before the buzzer sounded.

The Lady Tigers, however, cranked up the offense in a big way over the next 8 minutes. Bentonville outscored Harmony Grove 25-4 in the second quarter, with six players scoring at least one bucket, and extended its lead to a 39-12 halftime margin.

"The girls started relaxing and let the game come to them instead of forcing the issue," Halbmaier said. "I was real pleased with my bench and how well they came along. They made some great contributions, and that's the part I'm most proud of."

Bentonville had 11 of its 14 players score at least two points, and four players -- Jada Brown, Abbey Kate Sanders, Samantha Rhuda and Simya Richardson -- shared high-point honors with eight apiece. Kallyn Sossmon had six points for Harmony Grove.

The Lady Tigers, who have played two early games in the tournament, now will get a night game today as they play at 7 against Siloam Springs, which defeated Gravette 55-46 in the late semifinal game.