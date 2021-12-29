PREP BASKETBALL: Har-Ber rolls into Coke Classic semifinals

2021 Fort Smith Coca-Cola Classic at Southside High School Arena

Tuesday’s Scores

Game 1 – Springdale Har-Ber 61, LR Hall 27

Game 2 – Putnam City (Okla.) West 68, Bryant 54

Game 3 – FS Northside 63, Sylvan Hills 62 (OT)

Game 4 – FS Southside 66, Charleston 25

Today’s Games

Game 5 – LR Hall vs. Sylvan Hills, 2:30 p.m.

Game 6 – Bryant vs. Charleston, 4:10 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7 – Putnam City West vs. FS Southside, 5:50 p.m.

Game 8 – Har-Ber vs. FS Northside, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Game 9 – Seventh-Place Game, 1 p.m.

Game 10 - Consolation Final, 2:40 p.m.

Game 11 - Third-Place Game, 4:20 p.m.

Game 12 - Championship, 6 p.m.

FORT SMITH -- Though Springdale Har-Ber has not played in a week, the Wildcats looked just as solid as they did before the holiday break.

Springdale Har-Ber dominated Little Rock Hall 61-27 Tuesday to move to the semifinals of the Fort Smith Coca-Cola Christmas Classic.

The Wildcats (9-1) will play Fort Smith Northside tonight at 7:30 p.m.. The Grizzlies edged Sylvan Hills 63-62 in overtime Tuesday night.

Har-Ber had three in double figures and three others scoring between seven and nine points to key a balanced attack against the Warriors (0-7). The Wildcats made 23 field goals, 15 of those were assisted baskets.

"We are shooting well, and we are unselfish," Wildcats Coach Tommy Deffenbaugh said. "We have good shooters, and we have four big men inside. We preach to our guys to share the basketball. That is how you win games. We are a much better team when we share the ball."

Though Har-Ber shot 45 percent from the floor, its defense allowed just 34 percent shooting (11-of-32) from Hall while forcing 15 turnovers.

"You never know how they are going to play after a layoff, but it looks like they came back in good shape," Deffenbaugh said. "Last Tuesday, we played on the road at Cabot and got a good win there. It has seemed like we have been on the road all semester."

Hall scored the game's first points on a Roderick Blackman basket 30 seconds into the game, but the Warriors would not score again for nearly 9 minutes as Har-Ber went on a 16-0 run over two quarters.

Jermain Tilford had six points to lead the Wildcat run, including a bucket in the late to start the second quarter for a 16-2 Har-Ber lead with 7:20 left in the first half.

The first-half lead was as large as 25-7 on a Mack Wright basket with 2:36 left in the second quarter before settling for a 26-11 halftime lead.

Har-Ber put the game away in the third quarter with a 15-0 run en route to opening a commanding 54-22 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Chambless had seven points to key the third-quarter run.

For most of the game, Deffenbaugh liberally substituted players, as 14 players saw action.

"We have 15 guys and a lot of times a lot of them do not get to play," Deffenbaugh said. "It's good to get them in the game and have some fun, but we also want to see them execute what we taught them to do in practice."

Cameron Mains paced Har-Ber with 11 points while Tilford and Chambless each added 10 points. Heden Singleton scored 11 points to lead Hall.

Though 6A-West starts up next week when Har-Ber hosts Bentonville, Deffenbaugh said he wants to focus on doing well this week.

"We know what is ahead of us, but right now we want to play well in the tournament this week," Deffenbaugh said. "We want to have a successful week this week. Right now, I like how this team is playing."