PREP BASKETBALL: Late free throws help Cedarville down rival Mountainburg

Bank OZK Classic At Ozark Activities Center

Girls

Tuesday’s Scores

GAME 1 Hector 67, Lincoln 21

GAME 3 Mountainburg 51, County Line 37

GAME 5 eStem 36, Cedarville 29

GAME 7 Ozark 61, Johnson County Westside 32

Today’s Games

GAME 9 Johnson County Westside vs. County Line, 10 a.m.

GAME 11 Lincoln vs. Cedarville, 12:30 p.m.

GAME 13 Hector vs. eStem, 3 p.m.

GAME 15 Mountainburg vs. Ozark, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Ga,es

GAME 17 Loser of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, 10 a.m.

GAME 19 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 11, 12:30 p.m.

GAME 21 Loser of Game 13 vs. Loser of Game 15, 3 p.m.

GAME 23 Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 15, 5:30 p.m.

Boys

Tuesday’s Scores

GAME 2 Lavaca 76, Hector 36

GAME 4 Cedarville 56, Mountainburg 52

GAME 6 County Line 69, eStem 61 (2OT)

GAME 8 Ozark 68, Lincoln 56

Today’s Ga,es

GAME 10 Hector vs. eStem, 11:15 a.m.

GAME 12 Lincoln vs. Mountainburg, 1:45 p.m.

GAME 14 Lavaca vs. County Line, 4:15 p.m.

GAME 16 Ozark vs. Cedarville, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

GAME 18 Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, 11:15 a.m.

GAME 20 Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 10, 1:45 p.m.

GAME 22 Loser of Game 16 vs. Loser of Game 14, 4:15 p.m.

GAME 24 Winner of Game 16 vs. Winner of Game 14, 6:45 p.m.

OZARK – Cedarville and Mountainburg had their annual rivalry game during football season canceled in September due to covid-19 issues.

The two Crawford County schools took their rivalry to the basketball court.

Cedarville held on for a 56-52 win over Mountainburg in the first round of the 36th Bank OZK Classic at Ozark's Hillbilly Activities Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Senior guard Cody Dickens drained two free throws with two seconds left to clinch the win for the Pirates (7-4), the second over Mountainburg (5-7) this season after a 46-36 win in early December at Mountainburg.

"We're all disappointed that we didn't get to play them in football," said Dickens, who's also an all-conference quarterback. "We took it to basketball. We're definitely having a good time out there."

Dickens scored 15 points for the Pirates with three-pointers in the first, second and fourth quarters but his biggest points were when he calmly sank both free throws to seal the game.

"We shoot hundreds of free throws a week," Dickens said. "I just had to stay calm and do what I do in practice."

Cedarville jumped out to a 14-2 lead and had leads of 12 points in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth quarter, but Mountainburg's Sam Ortlieb drilled four three-pointers in the fourth quarter and also had a driving bucket.

"He hit some big shots, they were tough shots," Cedarville Coach Frank Cluck said. "We've got to do a better job of taking care of the basketball, and go up there and hit free throws in late-game situations, too."

Dylan Cluck scored inside for Cedarville, and Paden Knight had consecutive baskets inside as Cedarville led 48-37 with 3:10 left.

Ortlieb drove for a bucket and drilled a trey for the Dragons, who scored 20 points in the final quarter.

Cedarville had four turnovers in the final quarter and made one of two free throws four different times in the final 77 seconds.

"Mountainburg-Cedarville is a big rivalry," Cluck said. "I'm not sure I would want to walk out there if we had blown that lead."

Ortlieb's final three-pointer had Mountainburg within 54-52 with 8 seconds left before Dickens' free throws.

"Every time we would get it cut down, we'd make a mistake or turn it over or they'd make a big shot," Mountainburg Coach Chop Jones said. "Our kids battled and played hard."

Cedarville led 26-22 at the half and bumped the lead to 37-25 with 3:52 left in the third quarter behind Bryce Dickens. The junior post had seven points and five rebounds in the first four minutes of the second half.

"That's the best game he's played," Cluck said. "He's not usually a starter, but he did tonight. He made the most use of his minutes."

Cluck led Cedarville with 17 points, six rebounds and a blocked shot.

Ortlieb finished with 16 points. Jaxon Moore had 13 points, and Zach Jones 10 for Mountainburg.