PREP BASKETBALL: Pea Ridge's offense too much for Horatio

PEA RIDGE -- Heath Neal was ready to see how Pea Ridge's girls would respond after they let a double-digit slip away in their last game against Providence Academy.

The Lady Blackhawks learned from their lesson and put together their best offensive performance of the season en route to a 65-41 victory Tuesday night over Horatio in the inaugural Lady Blackhawk Holiday Invitational.

"We had a sour taste in our mouths after last week," Neal said. "I was looking forward to this tournament, knowing we would play some teams we hadn't played before.

"It was a good opportunity for us to get better, and I thought we did. We got better in a lot of aspects of the game."

Leah Telgemeier had 20 points to lead a trio of players in double figures for Pea Ridge (8-6), which scored the game's first eight points and went on to surpass its previous best of 55 points in a game two weeks ago against Life Way Christian.

The Lady Blackhawks led 16-8 after one quarter, but Horatio (10-4) kept it close early and trimmed the lead to 18-13 on Emma Ray's bucket with 6:04 left in the first half. Telgemeier, however, hit back-to-back three-pointers and sparked a 19-8 run which allowed Pea Ridge to take a 37-21 halftime cushion.

"The defensive side has always been solid," Neal said. "That's always been our mindset here at Pea Ridge -- to make sure we can guard. Offensively, we're still trying to figure out the identity of this team and trying to figure out who can put points on the board.

"We've had to make some defensive adjustments to try to force that stuff and try to create offense from our defense. We're starting to get more fluid in that, and you can see we got a lot of loose balls and steals. We were able to turn them into transition layups, and that helps on the scoring part."

Pea Ridge then opened the second half with nine unanswered points and made it a 46-21 game. The Lady Blackhawks took a 49-25 lead into the fourth quarter and eventually put the running clock into play when Mia Dayberry's bucket made it 59-29 with 4:27 remaining.

Bella Cates and Lauren Wright each added 12 points for Pea Ridge, which returns to action with a 7 p.m. semifinal game today against Star City -- a 61-37 winner over Tulsa Green Country in an earlier first-round game. Ray finished with 16 to lead Horatio.