Rogers Animal Shelter offering adoption special to reduce numbers

ROGERS -- The city animal shelter is full with an unusually large number of pets, according to officials.

To help find homes for the animals and make room in the shelter for the new year, adoption fees have been reduced to $10 through Friday, said shelter manager Matt Colston. The fee, which is usually $61, includes spaying or neutering, mirochipping and age-appropriate vaccinations, he said.

The shelter housed 90 dogs and 11 cats Tuesday, Colston said. The shelter has ended the year with around 50 dogs and 10 cats each of the last three years, for comparison, he said.

Shelter staff have been trying to pinpoint the reason numbers are going up so they can address the cause, according to Colston. Rogers is a fast-growing city, so shelter staff expected a corresponding increase in animals, but the number of pets in the shelter actually went down during the first part of the pandemic, he said.

Numbers began to increase in July. They've gone even higher over the past two months, Colston said. The shelter usually reunites 60% of the animals it finds with families, but recently the shelter started getting dogs with no identification or microchip, as well as more litters of puppies, he said.

"We just got hammered out of nowhere," he said.

At the same time, adoptions have slowed to a trickle, Colston said.

The shelter has had a 0% euthanasia rate over the past four years, and it's doing everything it can to keep it that way, he said.

The shelter started the $10 adoption event in early December, Colston said. The first two weeks were sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation. City officials decided to continue the event in hopes of finding homes for more animals, he said.

Shelter animals make great pets, Colston said. When potential adopters spend time with the pet before they make a decision, they have a pretty good idea of what they are getting. Adopters also get to have the knowledge they saved an animal's life, he said.

Justine Lentz, Fayetteville Animal Services superintendent, said the number of pets in the Fayetteville Animal Shelter is at a three-month low after holiday adoptions with 15 cats and 21 dogs. Numbers usually fluctuate around 35 dogs and 20 to 30 cats, she said.

The Fayetteville shelter charges a $20 adoption fee for cats and a $60 fee for dogs, which includes the cost of getting the animal spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, she said.

The Fayetteville shelter did see an uptick in animals in September, which is unusual, Lentz said. People often have to give up their pets because of financial or housing problems, she said. The Fayetteville Animal Shelter and other local organizations have food assistance programs that can help, with the goal of keeping pets with their families, she said.

Those interested in adopting a pet from the Rogers Animal Shelter can call (479) 621-1197.

For more information about the Fayetteville Animal Shelter, call (479) 444-3456.

Anthony Laird with the Rogers Animal Shelter takes Ricky Bobby, a dane-boxer mix, out for a walk on Tuesday Dec. 28 2021 while Miguel Espinal (left), 11, and his sister, Irene Espinal consider adopting a dog. Go to nwaonline.com/211229Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Anthony Laird (left) with the Rogers Animal Shelter and Matt Colston, shelter manager, play with Ricky Bobby, a dane-boxer mix, on Tuesday Dec. 28 2021 at the shelter located at 2935 W. Oak St. Ricky Bobby is one of several dogs available for adoption. Go to nwaonline.com/211229Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

