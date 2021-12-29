Rules for Arkansas Tutoring Corps near final approval; program designed to combat covid learning loss

The state Board of Education on Wednesday gave its approval to rules for the operation of the Arkansas Tutoring Corps, an initiative established in state law and funded in part with federal money to accelerate learning for students hindered by the covid-19 pandemic.

The rules, which have already been reviewed by the governor’s office and were the subject of a public hearing, will now go to the Arkansas Legislative Council’s Rules Subcommittee and then to the full committee that adopts subcommittee reports.

In the meantime, the tutoring program is in its early stages and going well, Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key told the Education Board at a special meeting Wednesday.

Missy Walley, director of special projects for the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, told the board that 750 applications have been received so far from people across the state who want to become tutors.

Since the September kick-off of the tutor training sessions, 98 people have qualified as tutors by going through the first phase of background checks and training.

Since the Nov. 18 start of actual tutoring by the Arkansas Tutoring Corps participants, there have been 340 documented hours of tutoring, Walley said.

The training sessions are provided by the state’s Office of Education Renewal Zones, which is affiliated with different college campuses.

Act 912 of 2021 authorized the establishment of the Arkansas Tutoring Corps.

