Super Quiz: American Indians

1. This soft leather, heelless shoe was first worn by American Indians.

2. The Seminole people were originally from this state.

3. When indigenous Americans first saw these four-legged animals they called them "sacred dogs."

4. What is the common name for the forced displacement of Americans Indians in the 1830s to west of the Mississippi?

5. What other name, starting with "w," is used to describe domed or oval indigenous tents or huts?

6. This Ottawa chief's name was used for a car brand of General Motors.

7. What is the plural form of the word "inuk," meaning "human being" or "man"?

8. What two words are commonly used to mean a "calumet"?

9. This one-room Navajo structure was traditionally built with the entrance facing east.

ANSWERS:

1. Moccasin

2. Florida

3. Horses

4. The Trail of Tears

5. Wigwam or wickiup

6. Pontiac

7. Inuit

8. Peace pipe

9. Hogan