Three arrested in Fort Smith church burglary cases

FORT SMITH -- Three people have been arrested in connection with recent burglaries of area churches.

Aric Mitchell, spokesman for the Police Department, identified the people in a Wednesday news release as Hunter Green, 22, of Fort Smith, Melinda Green, 43, of Fort Smith, and James Leon Garner, 39, of Barling.

Hunter Green admitted to breaking into three churches in the areas of South 30th Street, Waldron Road and Grand/Albert Pike avenues multiple times, according to Mitchell. Several electronic items were stolen, but recovered later.

Mitchell said Melinda Green admitted to being with Hunter Green, her son, and participating in these incidents. They were both booked into the Sebastian County jail on three counts: one for commercial burglary and two for drug-related offenses.

The Police Department responded to a report of commercial burglary at Evangel Temple at 1201 Towson Ave. around 6 a.m. Dec. 20, Mitchell said. It discovered someone went inside and destroyed property valued between $20,000 and $50,000. Garner was identified as the suspect after a review of video surveillance and brought to the department for questioning. He was then arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary.



