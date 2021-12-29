Troopers: 1 killed, another injured in Randolph County head-on crash

One woman was killed and a man was injured in a head-on collision crash in Randolph County Wednesday, troopers said.

Megan Crawford, 25, of Ravenden Springs was driving a 2013 GMC Yukon north on U.S. 67 at 12:26 a.m. at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The driver attempted to pass a tractor-trailer as it was approaching a 2016 Volvo TT, and struck the Volvo head-on before striking the driver’s side of the tractor-trailer, according to the report.

Crawford was killed as a result of the crash, troopers said.

Her passenger, a 30-year-old man from Powhatan was brought to St. Bernard’s Five Rivers Medical Center, the report states.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as foggy and wet.

At least 639 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.