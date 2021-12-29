Virginia time capsule reveals pieces of past

RICHMOND, Va. -- Conservators opened a copper box containing Confederate memorabilia Tuesday, finally exposing the time capsule that had been planted at the root of this city's former statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee more than 130 years ago.

As preliminary X-rays had suggested, the time capsule contained Minie balls (Civil War bullets) as well as coins, books and documents. The relic, which weighs 36 pounds, was in a pool of water when it was found Monday, but the contents were in surprisingly good condition. Conservators at the state's Department of Historic Resources will spend days working to first preserve and then study the items.

The box was uncovered deep beneath the northeast corner of the rocky stub where the giant monument once stood. It appears to be the official time capsule buried in 1887 and described in newspapers at the time.

A smaller time capsule recovered earlier this month and opened last week turned out to be an unofficial memorial placed by men who designed and built parts of the memorial.

The historic resources department was short-staffed for the holidays, but conservator Kate Ridgway was on hand to open the box, as she was last week for the smaller time capsule.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1229capsule/]





After removing a plastic bag filled with silica gel to keep the box dry, Ridgway cut through the last side of the lid -- "Not ideal," she said, "but it's the way it is" -- and lifted the top off to expose an array of weathered items.

First a Minie ball, which Ridgway's team whisked away to dunk into silica gel to halt the oxidation process. Then what appeared to be a button bearing the Virginia seal.

There was no water inside other than condensation. "It's in much better shape than what we expected," Ridgway said. "We thought everything would be soup and it's not soup, so that's great."

One of the first books lifted out: the constitution and bylaws of the Lee Camp for Confederate veterans. Other artifacts emerged, including a shell fragment from Fredericksburg; a bomb squad had checked the capsule Monday, partly to make sure there was no live ammunition.

The box also contained an envelope of Confederate money, which conservators carefully separated, and two carved artifacts -- a Masonic symbol and a Confederate flag said to have been made from the tree that grew over Gen. Stonewall Jackson's original grave.

Contemporary accounts of the official time capsule listed about 60 items contributed by members of the community, many of them honoring Lee or the Confederacy. The most tantalizing item described in the inventories was a picture of President Abraham Lincoln in his casket -- which, if genuine, would be exceedingly rare.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether any such picture existed, although conservators did find a printed image from Harper's Weekly from 1865 depicting a figure grieving over the grave of Lincoln.

Harold Holzer, a historian and Lincoln scholar, had said he believed it highly unlikely that the time capsule contained an actual photograph of Lincoln in his coffin because the only known photo of the president in death was taken by photographer Jeremiah Gurney in New York City Hall on April 24, 1865.

To get at the tight mound of artifacts packed inside, conservators made the decision to cut off one side of the box. There was enough moisture inside to make the paper relics swell and stick together.

Once the side was cut, conservators were able to continue taking out more items: a Masonic book. A small Bible with an 1883 dime stuck to the cover. A directory of Richmond merchants and manufacturers, and a Richmond city guide from 1881.

Gov. Ralph Northam was not present for Tuesday's opening; a spokesman said he was on vacation with his family.

Northam, a Democrat, ordered the Lee statue taken down in September after condemning it as a racist symbol of the South's Lost Cause. Its 40-foot granite pedestal had remained, transformed by graffiti into an icon of the racial equity protests that gripped Richmond and the rest of the country throughout 2020.

This month, Northam agreed to have the pedestal removed as well at the request of Richmond officials as a condition for the state to transfer ownership of the property to the city.

The elusive time capsule has been an intriguing epilogue to the saga of the statue. Workers searched for it in September; when they came up empty, some historians wondered if it had been stolen sometime in the past 130-plus years, or whether it ever existed at all.

Earlier this month, as the pedestal was being dismantled, workers found a small lead box embedded about 20 feet up inside the granite structure. Conservators worked for several hours last week to carefully open it, with Northam looking over their shoulders part of the time.

But experts quickly realized that it was not the official, ceremonial time capsule; the box was too small, too plain and made out of the wrong material. It turned out to contain three books (an almanac, a romance novel and one that was not immediately identified), at least one pamphlet, a silver coin and a photograph of the stonemason who built the pedestal.

At least one of the books and the pamphlet had connections to the man who designed the giant circle around the monument. The materials were partially waterlogged, so conservators worked to dry and preserve them before they could be fully studied and understood.

The same process awaits the items recovered Tuesday from the bigger time capsule.

Information for this article was contributed by Gregory S. Schneider of The Washington Post and Sarah Rankin of The Associated Press.