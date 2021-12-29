Warriors hit 13 3's, handle Daredevils

Knocking down shots is what Little Rock Christian expects to do on a nightly basis, and knocking down shots is what it did Tuesday against Wonderview.

The Warriors hit 13 three-pointers and connected on 60% of its field goals to beat the Daredevils 77-48 during the opening day of the Wildcat Classic at Episcopal Collegiate's Auxiliary Gymnasium.

Little Rock Christian (7-2), which was 29-of-48 from the field, never shot less than 50% in any quarter and kept Class 1A's No. 1 team from getting untracked on offense. It was only the third time this season that Wonderview (20-1) had been held to less than 50 points.

Still, it was the Warriors' sniper-like shooting, particularly from beyond the three-point line, that ultimately allowed them to run away to victory.

"To be honest with you, we can shoot it better than that," Little Rock Christian Coach Clarence Finley said. "We had a couple of guys who didn't shoot it as well as they can. [Riley McGuirk] can really shoot the ball, but he missed some the whole first half. But guys like [Jameel] Wesley, [Cooper] Longworth, all those guys can knock down shots, especially if they get a good look at it."

The trio that Finley alluded to combined to hit 6 three-pointers, five of which came in the second half. In all, six players hit threes for the Warriors, who won its third game in a row while handing the Daredevils their first loss.

Little Rock Christian also got production on the inside, courtesy of Creed Williamson. The senior forward finished with a team-high 17 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals. Ben Fox and Travis Watson each had 11 points and Longworth scored 10 points.

Caleb Squires finished with 27 points and six rebounds, and Sam Reynolds churned out 13 points, 11 rebounds and 3 steals for Wonderview, which led 9-6 in the first before the Warriors began picking up steam.

A 22-footer from Fox started a string of three-pointers on four consecutive possessions. That 12-0 run allowed Little Rock Christian to create a lead that it continuously built on the rest of the half. The Warriors led 36-19 at one point in the second quarter until settling for a 40-29 lead at halftime.

The Daredevils, who were 16 of 48 (33.3%) from the floor but missed eight shots in a row during a pivotal juncture in the first quarter, was able to cut into Little Rock Christian's lead in the third when Reynolds' putback made it 42-33. But a three from McGuirk on the next trip lit a 12-3 rally that put the Daredevils in an even bigger hole.

Wonderview wouldn't get any closer than 57-40 for the remainder of the game.

"I still thought we could've done a better job of offensive rebounding," said Finley, pointing out one of the few things he didn't like about his team's otherwise overwhelming performance. I believe we should've gotten more of those, and I thought [Wonderview] beat us to the 50-50 balls, especially early.

"But hey, we'll take a win any way we can get it."