The world in brief: 31 bodies pulled from collapsed mine;5 men's bodies found near Mexico roa

31 bodies pulled from collapsed mine

CAIRO -- Sudanese authorities said Wednesday that rescue workers pulled at least 31 bodies from a collapsed gold mine in West Kordofan province.

The country's state-run mining company said workers and villagers were still searching the Darsaya mine for bodies or possible survivors. The mine is in the Fuja village, around 35 miles south of the capital of Khartoum.

The defunct mine collapsed earlier this week, killing at least 38 people, the company said Tuesday. It posted images on Facebook showing villagers gathering at the site as at least two dredgers worked to find possible survivors and bodies.

The Sudanese Mineral Resources Limited Co. said the mine was not functional, but local miners returned to work there after security forces guarding the site left the area.

Collapses are common in Sudan's gold mines, where safety standards are not widely in effect.

Sudan is a major gold producer with numerous mines scattered across the country. The industry, however, suffered from years of mismanagement and corruption.

The transitional government has begun regulating the industry during the past two years.

5 men's bodies found near Mexico road

MEXICO CITY -- The slashed-up bodies of five men were found Tuesday on a roadside in southern Mexico, authorities reported.

The bodies were lying near the city of Iguala in the Pacific Coast state of Guerrero.

The state prosecutors office said all of the men had knife wounds on their faces and necks, suggesting their throats had been cut.

The bodies were found in an area that has been the scene of frequent turf battles between drug gangs. There are also vigilante-style forces active in the area that are sometimes associated with the gangs.

Guerrero is home to the Pacific Coast resort of Acapulco, farther south.

Also Tuesday, authorities announced that skeletal remains found in November in the northern border state of Sonora were from 25 different people.

Volunteer searchers found 14 clandestine burial pits that contained bones, some burned, and decomposing bodies in a patch of scrubland. The remains were so jumbled that it took investigators more than a month to sort out the number of bodies.

The body dumping ground was discovered by volunteer search teams made up of relatives of missing people near a highway west of the state capital, Hermosillo.

$105,000 ordered paid in ship crash

ROME -- An Italian court has ordered Costa Crociere cruise line to pay $105,000 to a passenger who was aboard the Costa Concordia when it crashed and capsized off Tuscany in 2012, in one of the few civil lawsuits to have reached a verdict against the company.

The Genoa court recognized that passenger Ernesto Carusotti suffered post-traumatic stress as a result of the disaster, which killed 32 people, according to the Codacons consumer group that represented him.

Costa, which is part of the U.S.-based Carnival Corp., declined to comment Wednesday. In a statement to The Associated Press, Costa said it reserved the right to respond "through the most appropriate channels."

Some 4,200 passengers and crew members were aboard the Concordia when it slammed into a reef Jan. 13, 2012, off Tuscany's Giglio island. The captain, Francesco Schettino, is serving a 16-year prison sentence after he was convicted of manslaughter, causing the shipwreck and abandoning the vessel.

According to Codacons, Genoa Judge Paolo Gibelli ruled that Costa Crociere was liable not only for the shipwreck itself but for the traumatic experience that Carusotti suffered. It ordered Costa pay Carusotti 77,000 euros (about $87,400) in damages plus 15,692 euros (about $17,800) in legal fees.

In a statement, Codacons said the award was a "very important victory" since it showed the "total incongruity" of Costa's compensation package to most of the victims.

Libyan official to be jailed in graft case

CAIRO -- Libya's top prosecutor Wednesday ordered the country's culture minister jailed pending an investigation into allegations of corruption.

General Prosecutor Al-Sediq al-Sour said in a statement that Minister Mabrouka Othman would be jailed for four days pending the investigations into alleged managerial and financial irregularities and forgery.

The alleged corruption stems from maintenance contracts this year of some the ministry's buildings. The statement said the ministry conducted the maintenance of the facilities in 2020.

The accusations include misuse of public funds and forging official documents to conceal irregularities, it said.

The minister's office couldn't be reached immediately for comment.

Libya's chaos has provided a breeding ground for corruption. In 2020, the North African country ranked as one of the most corrupt countries out of 180 nations, according to Corruption Perceptions Index of the Transparency International group.

The oil-rich nation slid into chaos after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled then killed longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi.



