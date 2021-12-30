Airlines' schedules remain disrupted

Flight disruptions eased slightly Wednesday but airlines still canceled more than 900 flights in and out of U.S. airports, a sign of continuing stress for the industry and travelers before the New Year's holiday weekend.

United Airlines saw the most cancellations among U.S. carriers Wednesday, with 158 flights -- or roughly 7% -- not departing. Delta Air Lines canceled about 4% of those that were scheduled.

On Tuesday, airlines canceled nearly 1,300 flights, led by United Airlines, which grounded about 6% of its trips, and Delta Air Lines, which canceled 4% of its schedule.

The problems began to mount the day before Christmas as carriers contended with staffing shortages driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus, as well as foul winter weather. Cancellations peaked Sunday, when more than 1,500 flights to, from or within the United States -- more than 6% of scheduled flights -- were scrubbed, according to FlightAware.

More than 13 million people have been screened at airport security checkpoints over the past week, according to the Transportation Security Administration, down about 18% from a similar period in 2019.

But after missing holiday celebrations with family and friends during the pandemic, many Americans have been eager to reunite.

Experts said some people's desire to travel was fueled by confidence in vaccines and booster shots, but also by mounting pandemic fatigue. Lisa Lee, an epidemiologist and public health expert at Virginia Tech, said battling the virus becomes more challenging this holiday travel season with more people on the move.

"You just have more chance of getting it because people are not, perhaps rightfully so, people are not shuttered in their homes anymore avoiding everyone," she said. "We are saying to ourselves as a society, we must do more than be in isolation."

While airline disruptions have grabbed headlines this year, the industry is on track to end the year with fewer cancellations as a share of scheduled flights than in 2019, according to FlightAware data.

Airlines began pre-emptively canceling flights just before Christmas after employees began calling in sick with the coronavirus. While scientists are assessing the impact of the omicron variant, indications are that it is more easily transmissible than previous variants.

The rise in cases among aviation workers mirrors a nationwide surge in infections.

Airline staffing shortages could ease with new guidance this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC shortened the recommended isolation period from 10 days to five days for people who test positive for the virus but who do not show symptoms or whose symptoms are resolved. People should then continue to wear a mask for an additional five days.

The shift, which was sought by airline executives, could allow employees to return to their jobs sooner, easing staffing shortages. However, it has drawn criticism from airline employee groups that fear is it driven more by economics than science.

During a White House briefing on Wednesday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the decision reflects what officials know about coronavirus infections, including when a person is most infectious.

"People who are infected with SARS-CoV-2 are most infectious the one to two days before symptoms develop and two to three days after," she said.

VACCINE MANDATE

The rising number of infections has renewed questions about whether the Biden administration should require vaccines to fly domestically. Most international travelers coming to the U.S. must show proof of vaccination before traveling to the country.

Anthony Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser, said the vaccine requirement for those traveling from international destinations was put into place to keep infections and, in particular, new variants out of the country. In the U.S., he said requirements that people wear masks when flying -- combined with air filtration systems on commercial aircraft -- offer "sufficient" protection for domestic travelers.

"We will seriously consider [a vaccine requirement] as new information arrives," he said Wednesday. "It's just keeping an open mind that the situation may change. But at this particular time, we do not feel that is necessary to make that a requirement for domestic flights."

Lee and other health experts urge people to continue practices that have become commonplace during the pandemic: mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent hand-washing. They also urged those who were able to get tested before and after travel.

When asked whether people should reconsider New Year's celebrations in light of rising case numbers, Fauci said he saw no reason to cancel small gatherings with individuals who have been vaccinated and boosted.

But people should reconsider larger gatherings, he said.

"Should you change or cancel your plans if your plans are to go to a 40- to 50-person New Year's Eve party with all the bells and whistles and everybody hugging and kissing and wishing each other a 'Happy New Year?' I would strongly recommend against that this year," Fauci said.

Information for this article was contributed by Lori Aratani of The Washington Post and by Niraj Chokshi of The New York Times.