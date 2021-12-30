Alabama cornerback picks Arkansas

Four-star junior cornerback Dallas Young orally committed to University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter and gave the coaches a late Christmas gift by going public with his pledge to the Razorbacks on Wednesday.

Young, 6-1, 185 pounds, of Gardendale, Ala., accumulated scholarship offers from Georgia, Florida State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Penn State, Colorado, West Virginia and others before picking the Hogs.

He made trips to Fayetteville for the Auburn and Mississippi State games in the fall.

"The first thing when I went down there it felt like home," Young said. "I prayed about, and I talked to my family and wrote down the pros and cons of all of the schools, and that was just the school that fit me the best."

He cited the defensive scheme as part of his reason for choosing the Hogs. He said his relationship with Pittman and Carter was strong. He said there was a "general love" for those coaches and that they communicated he has "the ability to play in their defense."

Young also said he communicated with defensive coordinator Barry Odom and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Young as a 4-star prospect. He had 60 tackles, 3 sacks, 8 pass breakups, a recovered fumble and 2 blocked punts this season while leading the Rockets to the Class 6A quarterfinals.

The Razorback fans also helped his decision.

"Just how nice they were when I got there showing me around telling me few places to visit," Young said. "I just felt genuine love."

Young decided to announce his pledge on Wednesday to honor his great-grandmother Elizabeth Pettway on her birthday. He spent many days at her house after school.

"I always went over to her house and she played an important role in me becoming a man," Young said.

He plans to make a third trip Arkansas on Jan. 22. Young is the Hogs' fifth commitment for the 2023 class.