All-NWADG Boys Cross Country





BOYS RUNNER OF THE YEAR

HUDSON BETTS

SCHOOL Fayetteville

CLASS Junior

NOTABLE Opened the 2021 season with a victory at the McKinney Boyd Bronco Stampede in Texas with a time of 15 minutes, 33.80 seconds. ... Was Arkansas' highest finisher in the Chile Pepper Festival when he took 19th place with a time of 15:40.1. ... Won the Bomber Invitational at Mountain Home on Oct. 16, then won the 6A-West Conference individual title 10 days later with a time of 15:50.28. ... Took the 6A state individual title in 15:50.28 and helped the Bulldogs finish as state runnerup.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "It was really fun. I'm used to running from the back of the pack the last couple of years, running under guys like people like Jack Williams and Carter Betts, my older brother. It was really nice getting to run in the front this year. It was a really good experience. Right out of the gate, I ran that 15:33 in McKinney, and I knew all the work I had put in was going to pay off and I had a really good shot at state."



