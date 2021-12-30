All-NWADG Girls Cross Country





GIRLS RUNNER OF THE YEAR

MADISON GALINDO

SCHOOL Bentonville

CLASS Junior

NOTABLE Started the season with a fifth-place finish at the Shiloh Saints Invitational and continued to progress throughout the year. ... Was the first Arkansas high school runner to cross the finish line at the Chile Pepper Festival and finished 16th in 18 minutes, 44.80 seconds. ... Finished second at the Lake Hamilton Invitational, then took third place in the 6A-West Conference meet. ... Won the Class 6A individual title when she ran a personal-best 18:30.63 and led the Lady Tigers to their fourth consecutive state championship.

THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID "It was a little struggle getting back into cross country. The first two races were OK, and our team was training really, really hard in the middle of the season. It was a good season and really progressed, and this season ended great for our team and for me. I'm really grateful for the way it ended. The state meet was interesting because I didn't see it playing out like that the week before, but it felt really good to get out there and run hard."



