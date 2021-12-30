Arkansas Postcard Past





Fayetteville, circa 1930: Local law officers had raided a still and showed off the confiscated product on the steps of the Washington County Courthouse. Arkansas was already dry when Prohibition began in 1920, but violations were common. Moonshine sometimes contained creosote, lead and even embalming fluid. Prohibition ended after the election of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and with the strong support of Arkansas Sen. Joe T. Robinson, who supported making liquor legal again.

