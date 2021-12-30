ASU women at Georgia Southern

WHEN 1 p.m. Central WHERE Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Ga. RECORDS ASU 6-6; Georgia Southern 9-3 SERIES ASU leads 10-2 TV None RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr. 11.2 7.2

G Jireh Washington, 5-9, Jr. 10.1 2.3

G Keya Patton, 5-7, Jr. 12.6 3.8

F Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Jr. 12.1 8.8

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Fr. 9.8 5.3

COACH Destinee Rogers (3-0 in first season as interim coach at ASU and overall)

GEORGIA SOUTHERN

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Mya Burns, 6-0, Jr. 11.9 4.7

F Taya Gibson, 5-11, Jr. 7.9 3.8

G Simone James, 5-10, So. 7.0 1.3

F Tsubasa Nisbet, 6-0, Sr. 2.7 2.9

G Ja’nya Love-Hill, 5-5, Jr. 7.2 1.8

COACH Anita Howard (30-36 in third season at Georgia Southern and 175-91 in 10th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU Georgia Southern

79.4 Points for 86.8

69.8 Points against 65.0

2.5 Rebound margin 9.2

3.2 Turnover margin 4.2

42.6 FG pct. 32.7

33.3 3-pt pct. 29.9

68.0 FT pct. 70.0

CHALK TALK ASU has won all three games since Destinee Rogers took over for Matt Daniel, completing a double-digit second-half comeback at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville prior to Christmas. … Georgia Southern posted the second-largest margin of victory in Division I women’s basketball history with a 133-15 win against Carver College Dec. 13.



