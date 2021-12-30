ASU women at Georgia Southern

WHEN 1 p.m. Central WHERE Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Ga. RECORDS ASU 6-6; Georgia Southern 9-3 SERIES ASU leads 10-2 TV None RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ASU
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr. 11.2 7.2
G Jireh Washington, 5-9, Jr. 10.1 2.3
G Keya Patton, 5-7, Jr. 12.6 3.8
F Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Jr. 12.1 8.8
G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Fr. 9.8 5.3
COACH Destinee Rogers (3-0 in first season as interim coach at ASU and overall)
GEORGIA SOUTHERN
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Mya Burns, 6-0, Jr. 11.9 4.7
F Taya Gibson, 5-11, Jr. 7.9 3.8
G Simone James, 5-10, So. 7.0 1.3
F Tsubasa Nisbet, 6-0, Sr. 2.7 2.9
G Ja’nya Love-Hill, 5-5, Jr. 7.2 1.8
COACH Anita Howard (30-36 in third season at Georgia Southern and 175-91 in 10th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU Georgia Southern
79.4 Points for 86.8
69.8 Points against 65.0
2.5 Rebound margin 9.2
3.2 Turnover margin 4.2
42.6 FG pct. 32.7
33.3 3-pt pct. 29.9
68.0 FT pct. 70.0
CHALK TALK ASU has won all three games since Destinee Rogers took over for Matt Daniel, completing a double-digit second-half comeback at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville prior to Christmas. … Georgia Southern posted the second-largest margin of victory in Division I women’s basketball history with a 133-15 win against Carver College Dec. 13.